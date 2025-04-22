Netrise Strengthens Leadership Team To Expand Market Reach And Impact

Signaling NetRise's commitment to channel investment and growth, three new appointments to lead go-to-market strategies and scaling efforts

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetRise , the leader in software supply chain security - helping companies inventory software assets and identify and respond to software risk - today announced three key executive hires to its leadership team: Rick Beattie as Chief Revenue Officer, Gary Schwartz as Vice President of Marketing, and Robbie Robbins as Vice President of Business Development and Partners. These new appointments will drive go-to-market (GTM) strategies, global sales, channel growth, and customer success as the company positions itself for accelerated growth.

"Our new additions to the leadership team bring a strong combination in developing and executing strategic direction and operational frameworks that will accelerate our expansion strategies," said Tom Pace, CEO of NetRise. "Software supply chain attacks are on the rise, and it's our mission to help organizations close the security gap in detecting and responding to these risks. Beattie, Schwartz, and Robbins bring a proven track record and deep experience in delivering customer growth and market share. I look forward to working together as we extend our reach and continue to deliver best-in-class solutions that enable our customers to secure their software supply chain."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Beattie brings a demonstrated ability to drive organizations through their next growth phase and ultimately to an exit. Prior to joining NetRise, he served as Executive Vice President of Cloud Security, Global Sales at Tenable, where he grew the company's global cloud revenue by 260%, following Tenable's acquisition of Ermetic, where he likewise drove triple-digit growth. Beattie is a recognized global sales executive who, over the past three decades, has helped spearhead company growth that led to further funding investments, to strategic acquisitions, and even to IPO. He has been in sales executive leadership positions at Q1 Labs (IBM), Carbon Black, Bugcrowd, Corelight and Ermetic (Tenable).

Schwartz is a full-stack marketing leader who has taken several companies to successful exits over the past decade. He brings a 20-year track record of proven success leading sales and marketing teams, creating and executing GTM strategies, and delivering ROI and increased ARR for organizations that include Veracode, Transfr, Forter, Vidyo, RightAnswers, and Confirmit. Prior to joining NetRise as Vice President of Marketing, Schwartz founded What Great Looks Like, a fractional CMO consultancy that advises on go to market strategies for B2B SaaS vendors focusing on cybersecurity by removing the silos and building strongly aligned GTM teams to hit company sales targets.

Robbins joins NetRise as Vice President of Business Development and Partners and will help to accelerate NetRise's channel growth by forging strategic alliances that enhance market reach. He brings 20 years of experience driving strategic growth through key partnerships and business development initiatives. He has a proven track record of building successful alliances and securing foundational accounts at companies such as ReFirm Labs, ThreatConnect, Raytheon, and PGP Corporation. Robbins brings to NetRise a unique perspective on the information security marketplace, cultivated through a history of leading teams and establishing impactful relationships.

NetRise has experienced tremendous growth in the past year, with new and innovative products, strategic partnerships, and industry recognition. Recently, NetRise announced $10 million in growth funding led by DNX Ventures with participation by existing investors Miramar Digital Ventures, Sorenson Capital, Squadra Ventures, and Talons Ventures, bringing total funding to $24.8 million As the company embarks on its next chapter, NetRise will continue to grow its innovation capabilities and collaborate across the organization to steer the company's next phase of growth.

About NetRise

Based in Austin, Texas, NetRise protects organizations from cybersecurity risk with a revolutionary approach to software supply chain security. By analyzing compiled code rather than source code, its category-redefining platform creates a software asset inventory that identifies risk within the software actually installed on the systems critical to enterprise infrastructure. With NetRise, software producers and device manufacturers alike build a more accurate view of the software composition of their products. Likewise, cybersecurity professionals within the enterprise and federal government can quickly identify vulnerabilities and other software supply chain risks in the assets that run their organization. NetRise provides both groups with the means to respond quickly to threats identified by the NetRise platform. When unforeseen software vulnerabilities are exploited by bad actors, NetRise enables rapid identification, prioritization, mitigation, and policy updates, reducing material risk to the business.

Media Contact for NetRise:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

[email protected]

SOURCE NetRise

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED