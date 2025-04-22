HUYA Inc. To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Chinese Mainland[1]:
International:
A live webcast of the webinar will be accessible at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
[1] For the purpose of this announcement only, Chinese Mainland excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, and Taiwan.
About HUYA Inc.
HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China. As a technology-driven company, Huya offers rich and dynamic content across games, e-sports, and other entertainment genres where it has cultivated a large, highly engaged, interactive, immersive community of game enthusiasts. Building on its success in game live streaming and through close collaboration with game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies, Huya is expanding its presence in the game industry, both domestically and internationally. By providing more innovative game-related services, the Company is committed to meeting the evolving needs of game enthusiasts, content creators, and industry partners.
For more information, please visit: .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
HUYA Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-20-2290-7829
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
