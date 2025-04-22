Withsecure Publishes Restated 2024 Financial Information For Segments
|Elements Company (restated) mEUR
|2024Q1
|2024Q2
|2024Q3
|2024Q4
|FY2024
|Revenue
|26.8
|26.5
|26.3
|27.0
|106.6
|Elements Cloud
|20.6
|20.5
|20.7
|21.5
|83.3
|On-premise
|5.8
|5.4
|5.2
|5.0
|21.5
|Other
|0.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.6
|1.8
|Gross Margin
|21.2
|21.0
|20.9
|21.6
|84.7
|Adjusted EBITDA
|0.6
|-0.9
|1.6
|1.5
|2.9
|GM-%
|79 %
|79 %
|79 %
|80 %
|79 %
|Adj.EBITDA-%
|2 %
|-3 %
|6 %
|6 %
|3 %
|Cloud Protection for Salesforce (no changes) mEUR
|2024Q1
|2024Q2
|2024Q3
|2024Q4
|FY2024
|Revenue
|2.0
|2.2
|2.4
|2.8
|9.4
|Gross Margin
|1.7
|1.8
|2.0
|2.4
|7.9
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-0.4
|-0.4
|-0.1
|-0.1
|-1.0
|GM-%
|83 %
|82 %
|84 %
|84 %
|83 %
|-22 %
|-17 %
|-3 %
|-2 %
|-10 %
|WithSecure Continued operations mEUR
|2024Q1
|2024Q2
|2024Q3
|2024Q4
|FY2024
|Revenue
|28.8
|28.6
|28.7
|29.9
|116.0
|Gross Margin
|22.8
|22.8
|22.9
|24.0
|92.5
|Adjusted EBITDA
|0.2
|-1.2
|1.5
|1.5
|1.9
|GM-%
|79 %
|80 %
|80 %
|80 %
|80 %
|1 %
|-4 %
|5 %
|5 %
|2 %
|WithSecure Discontinued operations mEUR
|2024Q1
|2024Q2
|2024Q3
|2024Q4
|FY2024
|Revenue
|7.4
|8.2
|7.5
|8.3
|31.4
|Gross Margin
|2.8
|3.7
|3.3
|3.7
|13.6
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|1.0
|1.2
|GM-%
|38 %
|45 %
|45 %
|45 %
|43 %
|-3 %
|1 %
|5 %
|12 %
|4 %
|WithSecure Group (no changes) mEUR
|2024Q1
|2024Q2
|2024Q3
|2024Q4
|FY2024
|Revenue
|36.2
|36.8
|36.1
|38.1
|147.4
|Gross Margin
|25.7
|26.5
|26.2
|27.7
|106.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|0.0
|-1.1
|1.9
|2.4
|3.1
|GM-%
|71 %
|72 %
|73 %
|73 %
|72 %
|0 %
|-3 %
|5 %
|6 %
|2 %
Contact information:
Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
...
Legal Disclaimer:
