Ascellahealth Demonstrates Leadership In Realizing The Full Potential Of Novel Therapies And Medicinal Products At Advanced Therapies Integrates North 2025

With nearly 20 years of experience across the European and US life sciences sectors, Molloy will bring her deep expertise in strategic innovation and market access to the panel discussion, offering valuable perspectives on the power of collaboration in advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) development. Drawing on her extensive transatlantic experience, she will share practical strategies for building effective partnerships and provide real-world insights into overcoming key industry challenges-particularly the regulatory and commercial hurdles that can impede the advancement of transformational ATMPs.

At AscellaHealth, Molloy works closely with pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare organisations, delivering consultative strategies that enhance the patient treatment journey, improve clinical outcomes and optimise commercialisation for complex therapies.

In addition to her participation at the Advanced Therapies Integrates North, Molloy and Alexis Moss, director of business development, AscellaHealth, will also be featured as panellists in a series of upcoming virtual roundtable webinars hosted by the Life Science Access Academy this June:



Alexis Moss - Homecare: An NHS Update – 20 June 2025. Register here . Gillian Molloy - Gene Therapy: Rhetoric vs Reality – 27 June 2025. Register here .

Moss brings over two decades of experience in the healthcare sector and leads AscellaHealth's global business development initiatives. She is instrumental in driving cost-effective, patient-centred solutions through strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare stakeholders.

“These are exciting times for advancing ATMP clinical development and this meeting serves as a pivotal platform for exploring faster, smarter and more efficient development pathways,” says Molloy, who will also play an active role in the November 2025 Advanced Therapies Integrates North event.“Through collaboration and shared expertise, we can navigate the complexities of market access and work together to ensure patients around the world benefit from the full promise of these breakthrough treatments.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit or .

