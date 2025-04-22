403
Trump Says He Wants Direct Talks with Xi
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump has blocked nearly every diplomatic channel with China, opting instead for direct negotiations with his Chinese peer, Xi Jinping, as the trade war between the two global powers intensifies, according to a report by the media that references unnamed sources.
The escalating cycle of reciprocal tariffs between the United States and China is part of a larger tariff initiative that targets over 90 countries.
This strategy is reportedly intended to correct what the US perceives as unfair trade imbalances.
Although Trump has suspended tariff increases for most nations for a period of 90 days, China remains unaffected and is currently facing a 145 percent tariff.
In response, China has imposed a 125 percent tariff on US goods and has placed restrictions on some critical exports.
Trump has shown a firm preference for direct discussions with Xi Jinping and has restricted other diplomatic options, as reported by the media on Saturday.
The information comes from anonymous former US State Department officials and a source within the industry.
