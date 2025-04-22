403
Trade minister announces S-Africa will seek clarity on new US tariffs
(MENAFN) South Africa’s Trade Minister, Parks Tau, has announced plans to engage with the US government for clarity on the recently imposed 30% tariff on South African goods, introduced by President Donald Trump. The tariff, part of Trump’s broader "reciprocal tariffs" policy, is set to take effect on April 9.
Speaking at the Gauteng Investment Conference in Johannesburg on Thursday, Tau said the government was uncertain how Washington arrived at the 30% figure, especially considering that South Africa’s average tariffs on US imports are only around 7.6%.
“We’re trying to understand how the US determined that a 60% discount leads to a 30% tariff,” Tau told reporters, calling for further explanation from American officials.
The tariff hike comes as part of Trump’s global trade agenda, which includes renewed tariffs on countries like China and the UK. Trump also claimed “a lot of bad things” are happening in South Africa, raising concerns that political tensions may be influencing trade decisions.
Experts are warning that the new tariffs could hit South Africa’s key economic sectors hard. According to Dr. Ernst van Biljon of the IMM Graduate School, industries like agriculture, manufacturing, and automotive are especially vulnerable.
Helen Zille, chair of the Democratic Alliance’s federal council, expressed alarm over the impact on vehicle exports. “This could be disastrous for our automotive sector, particularly for plants in Pretoria and Nelson Mandela Bay,” she said.
As questions grow around the rationale behind the tariffs, Minister Tau emphasized that South Africa would pursue dialogue with the US to better understand the decision and its implications.
