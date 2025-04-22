403
Gaza’s Fishermen Face Perilous Waters as War, Blockade Devastate Livelihoods
(MENAFN) Each day, long before sunrise, Salim Abu Rayala, a Palestinian fisherman from the Al-Shati refugee camp near Gaza City, sets off in his timeworn wooden vessel into the Mediterranean Sea.
Having spent decades at sea, he understands the ocean’s dual nature—offering either sustenance or danger. Nevertheless, the father of eight presses on. "I must struggle for my family," he noted.
At 55, Abu Rayala has spent over three decades fishing off Gaza’s coast, mainly targeting sardines, mullets, and sea bream. However, since Israel began its military operations in Gaza in October 2023, the waters have grown increasingly perilous and less fruitful.
"I still go out every day, even if I catch nothing," Abu Rayala stated. "Some days, I sail just far enough to wet my nets before returning empty-handed. I risk my life for nothing, but what choice do I have?"
Because of strict Israeli limitations on access to Gaza’s territorial waters, local fishermen frequently face danger, including warning shots, harassment, and possible arrest for breaching the designated fishing boundaries.
"Sometimes, they (Israeli troops) shoot in the air. Other times, they target the boat engine," Abu Rayala narrated. "I've seen friends wounded and boats destroyed. But we persist - we have families to feed."
With the resumption of Israel's military operations, Gaza's fishing sector is nearing a breakdown, struggling with severe fuel shortages and insufficient access to essential tools and replacement parts.
