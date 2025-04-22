Tony Jeffries Makes History With 147,218 Punches In 24 Hours - A World Record The Whole World Watched

Tony Jeffries Punching Jabs for World Record

Tony Jeffries World Record Punches

Winning Attempt

Space Live Productions brought the world ringside for Tony Jeffries' 24-hour Guinness World Record

- Anna MorgensternDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking display of endurance and media production, Olympic medalist and internationally acclaimed boxing coach Tony Jeffries has officially set a new Guinness World Record with 147,218 full-extension punches in 24 hours. The extraordinary feat, which pushed the limits of physical and mental stamina, was broadcast in its entirety by Space Live Productions , bringing a global audience into the heart of the action.Far more than a record attempt, the event became a full-scale production that blended elite sport with cutting-edge live streaming. Space Live delivered a continuous 24-hour broadcast using a multi-camera setup, professional-grade audio and video, real-time punch tracking, and dynamic overlays that brought every jab, cross, and uppercut to life.The stream featured over three camera angles, a real-time punch counter, and dynamic ad overlays - all broadcast in high-definition via YouTube.The record-breaking event was held at GymNation, who partnered with Tony Jeffries to provide the space for the 24-hour challenge. Taking place in a functioning gym added a unique atmosphere, with gym goers watching live as the attempt unfolded. Over 20 production crew members - including directors, camera operators, assistants, and punch counters - worked in rotating shifts to ensure uninterrupted coverage. Tony's team also managed gear changes and physical recovery throughout the challenge with military-like precision.“Huge thanks to the team at Space Live Productions for the unbelievable job they did capturing every moment of this challenge. Breaking the record was one thing - but having it streamed so the whole world could witness it made it even more special,” said Tony Jeffries.The production was spearheaded by Space Live Productions' Managing Director and Live Event Director, Nour Abdelaal., who led the technical execution and creative direction behind the stream.“As the CEO of The Space, I'm always passionate about building groundbreaking partnerships - and this world record with Tony Jeffries was exactly that. It was a proud moment to see our in-house team at Space Live Productions power such an inspiring, global event,” said Anna Morgenstern.This collaboration sets a new benchmark for what's possible when live sport meets production expertise - a world record not just achieved, but experienced.

