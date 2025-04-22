Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2025 Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARCH 31,
|
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
|
MARCH 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
70,320,000
|
$
|
56,991,000
|
$
|
52,606,000
|
Interest-earning deposits
|
|
315,140,000
|
|
336,019,000
|
|
184,625,000
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
385,460,000
|
|
393,010,000
|
|
237,231,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
787,583,000
|
|
730,352,000
|
|
609,153,000
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|
21,513,000
|
|
21,513,000
|
|
21,513,000
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
15,192,000
|
|
15,824,000
|
|
14,393,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
4,636,549,000
|
|
4,600,781,000
|
|
4,322,006,000
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(56,666,000)
|
|
(54,454,000)
|
|
(51,638,000)
|
Loans, net
|
|
4,579,883,000
|
|
4,546,327,000
|
|
4,270,368,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
53,693,000
|
|
53,427,000
|
|
50,835,000
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
94,417,000
|
|
93,839,000
|
|
85,528,000
|
Goodwill
|
|
49,473,000
|
|
49,473,000
|
|
49,473,000
|
Other assets
|
|
153,986,000
|
|
148,396,000
|
|
127,459,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,141,200,000
|
$
|
6,052,161,000
|
$
|
5,465,953,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
1,173,499,000
|
$
|
1,264,523,000
|
$
|
1,134,995,000
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
3,508,286,000
|
|
3,433,843,000
|
|
2,872,815,000
|
Total deposits
|
|
4,681,785,000
|
|
4,698,366,000
|
|
4,007,810,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
|
242,102,000
|
|
121,521,000
|
|
228,618,000
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
366,221,000
|
|
387,083,000
|
|
447,083,000
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
50,501,000
|
|
50,330,000
|
|
49,815,000
|
Subordinated notes
|
|
89,400,000
|
|
89,314,000
|
|
89,057,000
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
|
102,845,000
|
|
121,021,000
|
|
106,926,000
|
Total liabilities
|
|
5,532,854,000
|
|
5,467,635,000
|
|
4,929,309,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
300,732,000
|
|
299,705,000
|
|
296,065,000
|
Retained earnings
|
|
348,281,000
|
|
334,646,000
|
|
293,554,000
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
|
(40,667,000)
|
|
(49,825,000)
|
|
(52,975,000)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
608,346,000
|
|
584,526,000
|
|
536,644,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
6,141,200,000
|
$
|
6,052,161,000
|
$
|
5,465,953,000
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2025 Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
|
$
|
71,992,000
|
|
|
$
|
71,270,000
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
5,411,000
|
|
|
|
3,421,000
|
|
Interest-earning deposits
|
|
|
2,935,000
|
|
|
|
2,033,000
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
80,338,000
|
|
|
|
76,724,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
25,192,000
|
|
|
|
22,224,000
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
1,763,000
|
|
|
|
1,654,000
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|
2,898,000
|
|
|
|
3,399,000
|
|
Other borrowed money
|
|
|
1,937,000
|
|
|
|
2,086,000
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
31,790,000
|
|
|
|
29,363,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
48,548,000
|
|
|
|
47,361,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
2,100,000
|
|
|
|
1,300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income after
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
provision for credit losses
|
|
|
46,448,000
|
|
|
|
46,061,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on accounts
|
|
|
1,839,000
|
|
|
|
1,531,000
|
|
Mortgage banking income
|
|
|
2,651,000
|
|
|
|
2,343,000
|
|
Credit and debit card income
|
|
|
2,201,000
|
|
|
|
2,121,000
|
|
Interest rate swap income
|
|
|
80,000
|
|
|
|
1,339,000
|
|
Payroll services
|
|
|
1,040,000
|
|
|
|
896,000
|
|
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|
|
543,000
|
|
|
|
1,172,000
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
348,000
|
|
|
|
1,466,000
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
8,702,000
|
|
|
|
10,868,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and benefits
|
|
|
19,557,000
|
|
|
|
18,237,000
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
2,118,000
|
|
|
|
2,289,000
|
|
Furniture and equipment
|
|
|
787,000
|
|
|
|
929,000
|
|
Data processing costs
|
|
|
3,770,000
|
|
|
|
3,289,000
|
|
Charitable foundation contributions
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
703,000
|
|
Other expense
|
|
|
4,869,000
|
|
|
|
4,497,000
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
31,104,000
|
|
|
|
29,944,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before federal income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tax expense
|
|
|
24,046,000
|
|
|
|
26,985,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal income tax expense
|
|
|
4,509,000
|
|
|
|
5,423,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
19,537,000
|
|
|
$
|
21,562,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
|
$1.21
|
|
|
|
$1.34
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
$1.21
|
|
|
|
$1.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
|
|
16,197,978
|
|
|
|
16,118,858
|
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
16,197,978
|
|
|
|
16,118,858
|
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2025 Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
|
4th Qtr
|
|
3rd Qtr
|
|
2nd Qtr
|
|
1st Qtr
|
EARNINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
48,548
|
|
48,361
|
|
48,292
|
|
47,072
|
|
47,361
|
Provision for credit losses
|
$
|
2,100
|
|
1,500
|
|
1,100
|
|
3,500
|
|
1,300
|
Noninterest income
|
$
|
8,702
|
|
10,172
|
|
9,667
|
|
9,681
|
|
10,868
|
Noninterest expense
|
$
|
31,104
|
|
33,806
|
|
32,303
|
|
29,737
|
|
29,944
|
Net income before federal income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tax expense
|
$
|
24,046
|
|
23,227
|
|
24,556
|
|
23,516
|
|
26,985
|
Net income
|
$
|
19,537
|
|
19,626
|
|
19,618
|
|
18,786
|
|
21,562
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
1.22
|
|
1.22
|
|
1.17
|
|
1.34
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
1.22
|
|
1.22
|
|
1.17
|
|
1.34
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
|
16,197,978
|
|
16,142,578
|
|
16,138,320
|
|
16,122,813
|
|
16,118,858
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
16,197,978
|
|
16,142,578
|
|
16,138,320
|
|
16,122,813
|
|
16,118,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.32 %
|
|
1.30 %
|
|
1.35 %
|
|
1.36 %
|
|
1.61 %
|
Return on average equity
|
|
13.34 %
|
|
13.36 %
|
|
13.73 %
|
|
13.93 %
|
|
16.41 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
|
|
3.47 %
|
|
3.41 %
|
|
3.52 %
|
|
3.63 %
|
|
3.74 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
54.33 %
|
|
57.76 %
|
|
55.73 %
|
|
52.40 %
|
|
51.42 %
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
|
662
|
|
668
|
|
653
|
|
670
|
|
642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield on loans
|
|
6.31 %
|
|
6.41 %
|
|
6.69 %
|
|
6.64 %
|
|
6.65 %
|
Yield on securities
|
|
2.79 %
|
|
2.62 %
|
|
2.43 %
|
|
2.30 %
|
|
2.20 %
|
Yield on interest-earning deposits
|
|
4.40 %
|
|
4.66 %
|
|
5.37 %
|
|
5.28 %
|
|
5.35 %
|
Yield on total earning assets
|
|
5.74 %
|
|
5.81 %
|
|
6.08 %
|
|
6.07 %
|
|
6.06 %
|
Yield on total assets
|
|
5.42 %
|
|
5.49 %
|
|
5.73 %
|
|
5.72 %
|
|
5.72 %
|
Cost of deposits
|
|
2.23 %
|
|
2.36 %
|
|
2.52 %
|
|
2.42 %
|
|
2.25 %
|
Cost of borrowed funds
|
|
3.62 %
|
|
3.73 %
|
|
3.75 %
|
|
3.56 %
|
|
3.51 %
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
3.08 %
|
|
3.30 %
|
|
3.53 %
|
|
3.40 %
|
|
3.27 %
|
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
|
|
2.27 %
|
|
2.40 %
|
|
2.56 %
|
|
2.44 %
|
|
2.32 %
|
Cost of funds (total assets)
|
|
2.14 %
|
|
2.27 %
|
|
2.41 %
|
|
2.31 %
|
|
2.19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total mortgage loans originated
|
$
|
100,396
|
|
121,010
|
|
160,944
|
|
122,728
|
|
79,930
|
Purchase/construction mortgage loans originated
|
$
|
81,494
|
|
82,212
|
|
122,747
|
|
103,939
|
|
57,668
|
Refinance mortgage loans originated
|
$
|
18,902
|
|
38,798
|
|
38,197
|
|
18,789
|
|
22,262
|
Mortgage loans originated with intent to sell
|
$
|
80,453
|
|
100,628
|
|
128,678
|
|
91,490
|
|
59,280
|
Income on sale of mortgage loans
|
$
|
2,455
|
|
3,768
|
|
3,376
|
|
2,487
|
|
2,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets
|
|
9.17 %
|
|
8.91 %
|
|
9.10 %
|
|
9.03 %
|
|
8.99 %
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|
|
10.75 %
|
|
10.60 %
|
|
10.68 %
|
|
10.85 %
|
|
10.88 %
|
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
|
|
10.90 %
|
|
10.66 %
|
|
10.53 %
|
|
10.46 %
|
|
10.41 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
11.78 %
|
|
11.54 %
|
|
11.42 %
|
|
11.36 %
|
|
11.33 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
14.44 %
|
|
14.17 %
|
|
14.13 %
|
|
14.10 %
|
|
14.05 %
|
Tier 1 capital
|
$
|
647,795
|
|
633,134
|
|
618,038
|
|
602,835
|
|
587,888
|
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
|
$
|
794,143
|
|
777,857
|
|
764,653
|
|
748,097
|
|
729,410
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
$
|
5,499,046
|
|
5,487,886
|
|
5,411,628
|
|
5,306,911
|
|
5,190,106
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
37.47
|
|
36.20
|
|
36.14
|
|
34.15
|
|
33.29
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$
|
34.42
|
|
33.14
|
|
33.07
|
|
31.09
|
|
30.22
|
Cash dividend per common share
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
0.36
|
|
0.36
|
|
0.35
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSET QUALITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross loan charge-offs
|
$
|
63
|
|
3,787
|
|
10
|
|
26
|
|
15
|
Recoveries
|
$
|
175
|
|
150
|
|
92
|
|
296
|
|
439
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$
|
(112)
|
|
3,637
|
|
(82)
|
|
(270)
|
|
(424)
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|
|
(0.01 %)
|
|
0.31 %
|
|
(0.01 %)
|
|
(0.02 %)
|
|
(0.04 %)
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
56,666
|
|
54,454
|
|
56,590
|
|
55,408
|
|
51,638
|
Allowance to loans
|
|
1.22 %
|
|
1.18 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
1.25 %
|
|
1.19 %
|
Nonperforming loans
|
$
|
5,361
|
|
5,743
|
|
9,877
|
|
9,129
|
|
6,040
|
Other real estate/repossessed assets
|
$
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
200
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
0.12 %
|
|
0.12 %
|
|
0.22 %
|
|
0.21 %
|
|
0.14 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
0.09 %
|
|
0.09 %
|
|
0.17 %
|
|
0.16 %
|
|
0.11 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land development
|
$
|
95
|
|
97
|
|
100
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Construction
|
$
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Owner occupied / rental
|
$
|
2,968
|
|
2,878
|
|
3,008
|
|
2,288
|
|
3,370
|
Commercial real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land development
|
$
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Construction
|
$
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Owner occupied
|
$
|
41
|
|
42
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
200
|
Non-owner occupied
|
$
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Non-real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial assets
|
$
|
2,257
|
|
2,726
|
|
6,769
|
|
6,840
|
|
2,669
|
Consumer assets
|
$
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
5,361
|
|
5,743
|
|
9,877
|
|
9,129
|
|
6,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning balance
|
$
|
5,743
|
|
9,877
|
|
9,129
|
|
6,240
|
|
3,615
|
Additions
|
$
|
423
|
|
224
|
|
906
|
|
4,570
|
|
2,802
|
Return to performing status
|
$
|
0
|
|
(102)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Principal payments
|
$
|
(744)
|
|
(515)
|
|
(158)
|
|
(1,481)
|
|
(177)
|
Sale proceeds
|
$
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
(200)
|
|
0
|
Loan charge-offs
|
$
|
(61)
|
|
(3,741)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Valuation write-downs
|
$
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
5,361
|
|
5,743
|
|
9,877
|
|
9,129
|
|
6,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial & industrial
|
$
|
1,314,383
|
|
1,287,308
|
|
1,312,774
|
|
1,275,745
|
|
1,222,638
|
Land development & construction
|
$
|
68,790
|
|
66,936
|
|
66,374
|
|
76,247
|
|
75,091
|
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
|
$
|
705,645
|
|
748,837
|
|
746,714
|
|
732,844
|
|
719,338
|
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
|
$
|
1,183,728
|
|
1,128,404
|
|
1,095,988
|
|
1,059,052
|
|
1,045,614
|
Multi-family & residential rental
|
$
|
479,045
|
|
475,819
|
|
426,438
|
|
389,390
|
|
366,961
|
Total commercial
|
$
|
3,751,591
|
|
3,707,304
|
|
3,648,288
|
|
3,533,278
|
|
3,429,642
|
Retail:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1-4 family mortgages
|
$
|
817,212
|
|
827,597
|
|
844,093
|
|
849,626
|
|
840,653
|
Other consumer
|
$
|
67,746
|
|
65,880
|
|
60,637
|
|
55,341
|
|
51,711
|
Total retail
|
$
|
884,958
|
|
893,477
|
|
904,730
|
|
904,967
|
|
892,364
|
Total loans
|
$
|
4,636,549
|
|
4,600,781
|
|
4,553,018
|
|
4,438,245
|
|
4,322,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$
|
4,636,549
|
|
4,600,781
|
|
4,553,018
|
|
4,438,245
|
|
4,322,006
|
Securities
|
$
|
809,096
|
|
751,865
|
|
724,888
|
|
669,420
|
|
630,666
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
$
|
315,140
|
|
336,019
|
|
240,780
|
|
135,766
|
|
184,625
|
Total earning assets (before allowance)
|
$
|
5,760,785
|
|
5,688,665
|
|
5,518,686
|
|
5,243,431
|
|
5,137,297
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,141,200
|
|
6,052,161
|
|
5,917,127
|
|
5,602,388
|
|
5,465,953
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
1,173,499
|
|
1,264,523
|
|
1,182,219
|
|
1,119,888
|
|
1,134,995
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
3,508,286
|
|
3,433,843
|
|
3,273,679
|
|
3,026,686
|
|
2,872,815
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
4,681,785
|
|
4,698,366
|
|
4,455,898
|
|
4,146,574
|
|
4,007,810
|
Total borrowed funds
|
$
|
749,711
|
|
649,528
|
|
778,669
|
|
789,327
|
|
815,744
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
4,257,997
|
|
4,083,371
|
|
4,052,348
|
|
3,816,013
|
|
3,688,559
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$
|
608,346
|
|
584,526
|
|
583,311
|
|
551,151
|
|
536,644
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$
|
4,629,098
|
|
4,565,837
|
|
4,467,365
|
|
4,396,475
|
|
4,299,163
|
Securities
|
$
|
784,608
|
|
742,145
|
|
699,872
|
|
640,627
|
|
634,099
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
$
|
266,871
|
|
330,490
|
|
284,187
|
|
182,636
|
|
150,234
|
Total earning assets (before allowance)
|
$
|
5,680,577
|
|
5,638,472
|
|
5,451,424
|
|
5,219,738
|
|
5,083,496
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,018,158
|
|
5,967,036
|
|
5,781,111
|
|
5,533,262
|
|
5,384,675
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
1,144,781
|
|
1,188,561
|
|
1,191,642
|
|
1,139,887
|
|
1,175,884
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
3,443,770
|
|
3,335,477
|
|
3,145,799
|
|
2,957,011
|
|
2,790,308
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
4,588,551
|
|
4,524,038
|
|
4,337,441
|
|
4,096,898
|
|
3,966,192
|
Total borrowed funds
|
$
|
738,628
|
|
770,838
|
|
796,077
|
|
800,577
|
|
816,848
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
4,182,398
|
|
4,106,315
|
|
3,941,876
|
|
3,757,588
|
|
3,607,156
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$
|
594,145
|
|
582,829
|
|
566,852
|
|
540,868
|
|
527,180
