Braviant Charts New Course For Financial Access Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're proud of the solid foundation that's been built over the last ten years, but even more excited about the future," said Kim Anderson, CEO of Braviant Holdings. "By leveraging our deep expertise in credit decisioning and focusing on a fully transparent customer experience, Braviant is creating the next generation of financial solutions to provide consumers with more flexibility, personalization, greater accessibility, and a higher value relationship."

Braviant is poised to dramatically expand its suite of flexible liquidity solutions to meet a growing consumer demand.

Building on the foundation of serving over 250,000 Americans across 23 states, Braviant is expanding its product offerings, geographic footprint, and commercial business models to address evolving financial needs in today's dynamic consumer economy.

"By 2027, it's our ambition to serve an additional 300,000 consumers through these initiatives, more than doubling our current reach while maintaining our commitment to responsible lending practices," said Anderson.

"The need for access to customer-centric financial solutions has never been greater, and we're working hard to ensure our proven capabilities meet the call."

Braviant is actively seeking strategic partnerships with investors, lenders, vendors, and financial service providers who share its vision for reimagining financial access. The company's growth strategy will create new opportunities for collaboration across the financial ecosystem.

ABOUT BRAVIANT:

Founded in 2014, Braviant delivers tech-enabled consumer credit solutions, empowering consumers to take control of their personal finances. Braviant's proprietary decision models look well beyond traditional credit scores to more accurately assess a person's true ability and willingness to repay. Braviant's easy-to-use, customer-centric financial solutions help thousands of US consumers solve immediate financial challenges while graduating to lower rates and gaining improved access to credit.

