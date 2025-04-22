Worldsafe Hosts Free Live Q&A On Workplace Threat Prevention And Crisis Readiness

WorldSafe logo

WorldSafe

“Ask a Security Expert” Webinar to Feature Former Federal Advisors and Real-World Risk Insights on April 30, 2025.

- Joe Heinzen, CEO of WorldSafeRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the growing number of workplace threats and the increasing urgency around emergency preparedness , WorldSafe will host a free Live Q&A Webinar on April 30, 2025, at 1:30 PM EST. The virtual event, titled“Ask a Security Expert,” offers business leaders, facility managers, school administrators, and HR professionals a rareopportunity to get answers directly from a panel of national security and crisis management experts.Register here:The panel will feature members of WorldSafe's leadership team-each with decades of experience responding to high-risk incidents, conducting threat assessments, and advising both government and corporate entities on safety strategy.Featured Speakers:. Joe Heinzen, CEO of WorldSafe. Jameson Ritter, security consultant and former law enforcement veteran. Stephen Barrett, strategic risk advisor and public sector safety expertA Timely Conversation Amid Rising ViolenceWorkplace violence, active shooter incidents, and infrastructure threats continue to climb, with recent data showing a 25% increase in violent incidents across sectors like healthcare, education, and logistics.“Leaders are looking for guidance, not guesswork,” said Joe Heinzen, CEO of WorldSafe.“This event is about empowering decision-makers with real answers to hard questions.”The webinar will cover:.Top vulnerabilities most organizations overlook.What to do if your facility lacks a formal threat prevention plan.How to ensure compliance with new workplace safety legislation.Emerging technology for security, detection, and response.Real stories from the field-what works, and what failsAttendees will also receive early access to WorldSafe's updated Workplace Violence.Prevention Checklist, which aligns with new regulatory standards and offers a roadmap for risk mitigation.Who Should Attend. Corporate security leaders & risk managers. Facilities and operations directors. HR and compliance executives. School and campus safety administrators. Public sector safety coordinators. Insurance and loss prevention partnersAbout WorldSafeWorldSafe is a national security and resilience firm that provides expert-led threat assessments, risk mitigation plans, and employee safety training to organizations across the U.S. Specializing in regulated and high-risk industries, the company is led by former military and federal professionals with deep expertise in crisis response, compliance, and physical security infrastructure.Learn more at:###

WorldSafe - Practical Security - Real Resilience

