Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HOURCAR, America's Largest Nonprofit Carshare Operator, Releases 2024 Carshare Impact Report


2025-04-22 05:15:51
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Evie Carshare Trip in Lowertown, Saint Paul MN

Underserved Communities Benefit From Electric Carshare Services

We're thrilled to see strong utilization of our services, particularly in underserved communities. This success wouldn't be possible without the invaluable support of our partners and funders.” - Paul Schroeder, President and CEOSAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HOURCAR, America's largest nonprofit carshare operator, releases its 2024 Impact Report. Focused on detailed metrics, the report documents continued growth, demand, and utilization of services throughout 2024. Growth continues to show high demand of electric vehicles throughout both hub-based and free-floating services. In 2024, electric utilization continued to expand, with over 171,000 electric trips taken.

“We're thrilled to see strong growth in the utilization of our services, particularly in underserved communities”, says Paul Schroeder, HOURCAR's President and CEO.”This success wouldn't be possible without the incredible support of our partners and funders.”

The 2024 Impact Report highlights many accomplishments, including:

. 27% trip increase across both services, exceeding 190,000 trips
. 32% annual membership increase, exceeding 11,000 members
. 7,992 metric ton greenhouse gas emission reduction

Read the 2024 Impact Report here.

About HOURCAR: HOURCAR is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving diverse communities in Minnesota. Operating since 2005, HOURCAR connects communities with clean, equitable, and sustainable multimodal transportation. HOURCAR is the largest nonprofit carshare operator in the US, offering hub-based and free-floating carshare services for Minnesotan communities.

