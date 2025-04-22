WI Allrounder Hayley Matthews Returns To Top 10 In ODI Batting Rankings

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, April 22 (IANS) West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews has returned to the top five of the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings on the back of her 240 runs in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier in Lahore.

The West Indies skipper, who was named Player of the Match for her quickfire 70 off 29 against Thailand that helped her team win by six wickets with 235 balls to spare, has moved up two spots to fifth position, just one below her career-best fourth position attained at the start of the tournament, ICC reports.

The win, though, was not enough for the West Indies to qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 to be hosted by India, as they finished with a net run rate that was 0.013 short of Bangladesh, the second team to qualify behind hosts Pakistan.

In-form players from Bangladesh and Pakistan also received a ranking boost after qualifying for this year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India. The two teams won their place at this year's 50-over showcase by finishing in the top two spots during the recent qualifier.

Matthews was the leading wicket-taker at the Qualifiers with 13 scalps and maintained her place inside the top 10 of the ODI bowler rankings in ninth. Her teammate Afy Fletcher has attained a career-best-equalling 21st position after hauls of four for 20 versus Thailand and two for 43 against Bangladesh.

Left-arm spinners Nahida Akter of Bangladesh and Sadia Iqbal of Pakistan have made notable gains. Nahida, who took four for 40 against Scotland, has progressed two places to 10th, reaching a new career-high rating following her six wickets for Bangladesh during the Qualifier.

Sadia, meanwhile, improves five spots to 17th on the rankings for ODI bowlers after nine scalps at the Qualifier. Her teammates Fatima Sana (up five places to equal 27th) and Diana Baig (up three rungs to 35th) also make ground on the same list. Leg spinner Rabeya Khan of Bangladesh is up one place behind her in 22nd position, after inching up one slot.

Fatima have also made progress in the all-rounders' rankings, moving up to 11th and joint-15th positions.