IPL 2025: KKR Weren’T Playing To Win, Never Even Attempted To Dominate, Says Finch

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Former Australia captain Aaron Finch criticised Kolkata Knight Riders' lack of urgency in their 39-run defeat to Gujarat Titans, calling it a case of tactical misjudgement and timid batting.

His strongest words were reserved for Venkatesh Iyer, whose slow-paced 14 off 19 balls effectively stalled KKR's chase.

“You can't score boundaries if you're not looking to hit them. Venkatesh's first instinct was to just tap it into the leg side and jog a single. That's not how you chase 200,” Finch said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out.

Venkatesh came in at No. 4, with KKR at 43 for 2 inside the powerplay. Instead of counterattacking, he got bogged down by Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan and never looked like breaking free. Finch felt this was the turning point that sapped momentum from the innings.

“They had nine batters. That tells me they should've attacked upfront. Instead, they played it safe, hoping for a miracle later. Once the required rate hit 13, it was game over.”

KKR were 68 for 2 at the halfway mark, needing over 13 per over. Finch said this approach made no sense given the batting depth they had.“They weren't playing to win. It was almost like, 'Let's get to 160 and not be embarrassed.' That's a horrible mindset for a side chasing 199.”

Finch also called out KKR's timid attitude in context of their recent 16-run loss to Punjab Kings, where they failed to chase 112.“It looked like that loss scarred them. They were so cautious that they never even attempted to dominate.”

The Australian ended by saying such a conservative approach is unsustainable in modern T20 cricket.“If you're not willing to take risks and back your depth, you're not going to win games chasing 200. This was a classic case of miscalculating both the target and their own potential," Finch concluded.