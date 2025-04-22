403
Israeli Opposition Calls Netanyahu "National Security Threat"
(MENAFN) On Monday, Israel’s opposition parties have called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “danger to national security” following a letter from Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to the Supreme Court, addressing Netanyahu’s efforts to dismiss him, as reported by Israeli media.
The claims were made after a meeting led by opposition leader Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party, alongside Benny Gantz of the State Camp party, Avigdor Lieberman of Yisrael Beiteinu, and Yair Golan of the Democrats party, according to the media sources.
In a statement, the opposition leaders condemned Netanyahu’s actions as outlined in Bar’s letter, asserting that his behavior “jeopardizes our future and existence and harms state security.”
Earlier, Lapid shared a recorded video, declaring that Bar’s letter “proves Netanyahu endangers Israel’s security and cannot remain prime minister.”
Lapid also accused Netanyahu of attempting to manipulate the Shin Bet to surveil Israeli citizens and undermine democracy, warning that appointing a new Shin Bet chief under Netanyahu would present a “real threat” to the country and its people.
Yair Golan, a former deputy chief of staff, called Netanyahu a “direct threat to Israel’s security and rule of law,” urging his resignation.
On X, Golan described Bar’s affidavit as “no longer a warning — it is a serious indictment and an emergency alarm for Israeli democracy.” He accused Netanyahu of demanding “personal loyalty from the head of the Shin Bet instead of loyalty to the state,” and of pressuring the agency to target civilians, lie to the High Court of Justice, and undermine the rule of law for his personal benefit.
