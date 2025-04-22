403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Asian Energy Services Enters Global Markets With Strategic Acquisition Of Kuiper Group For US$ 9.25 Million
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22nd April 2025, Mumbai: Asian Energy Services Limited, a leading integrated service provider to the energy and mining sectors, has announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in Kuiper Group, UAE from Gulf Capital (a marquee private equity fund), for a consideration of US$ 9.25 million in an all-cash deal. The acquisition is expected to be completed within the next two months, following which Asian Energy will acquire Kuiper Group along with its global management team and normalized working capital. The acquisition will be funded through a combination of internal accruals and debt.
Kuiper Group is a globally recognized provider of comprehensive and integrated manpower solutions, specifically tailored for the energy sector across the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The Kuiper Group has recorded revenue of ~ US$ 68 million in year ending December 2024 and is a profitable business, further strengthening the strategic value of the acquisition.
The acquisition of Kuiper Group is a strategic initiative by Asian Energy Services to expand its services offering of integrated operations and maintenance (O&M) across the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries leveraging Kuipers presence. Kuiper has well-established presence in energy-rich nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. This positions Asian Energy Services to scale its operations, access this larger addressable market, and support its long-term growth ambitions.
Commenting on this, Mr Kapil Garg, Managing Director, Asian Energy Services Limited said, The acquisition of Kuiper Group marks a pivotal milestone in Asian Energy Services journey to expand its footprint across key energy markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This strategic move enables us to participate more actively in global energy projects and establish a scalable, future-ready platform for long-term growth. Kuiper Groups strong presence in these regions will serve as a foundation for Asian Energy to broaden its integrated O&M services offering. We also aim to support and grow
Kuipers existing business. I warmly welcome Kuipers management team and employees to the Asian Energy family and look forward to working together following the completion of the acquisition."
About Asian Energy Services Limited:
Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL) offers end-to-end services which extend across the entire upstream value chain. AESLs service offerings comprises Integrated Oil & Gas services including 2D and 3D Seismic Geographical Data Acquisition, Operations and Maintenance of Onshore and Offshore Oil and Gas Production Facilities, production enhancement services and Mining services including supply and installation of Material Handling Plants and Rapid Loading Systems. Since its acquisition by OEPL, AESL has diversified its business verticals to capture more value across the energy and upstream oil and gas value chains, for long term value creation for its investors and stakeholders.
Kuiper Group is a globally recognized provider of comprehensive and integrated manpower solutions, specifically tailored for the energy sector across the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The Kuiper Group has recorded revenue of ~ US$ 68 million in year ending December 2024 and is a profitable business, further strengthening the strategic value of the acquisition.
The acquisition of Kuiper Group is a strategic initiative by Asian Energy Services to expand its services offering of integrated operations and maintenance (O&M) across the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries leveraging Kuipers presence. Kuiper has well-established presence in energy-rich nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. This positions Asian Energy Services to scale its operations, access this larger addressable market, and support its long-term growth ambitions.
Commenting on this, Mr Kapil Garg, Managing Director, Asian Energy Services Limited said, The acquisition of Kuiper Group marks a pivotal milestone in Asian Energy Services journey to expand its footprint across key energy markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This strategic move enables us to participate more actively in global energy projects and establish a scalable, future-ready platform for long-term growth. Kuiper Groups strong presence in these regions will serve as a foundation for Asian Energy to broaden its integrated O&M services offering. We also aim to support and grow
Kuipers existing business. I warmly welcome Kuipers management team and employees to the Asian Energy family and look forward to working together following the completion of the acquisition."
About Asian Energy Services Limited:
Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL) offers end-to-end services which extend across the entire upstream value chain. AESLs service offerings comprises Integrated Oil & Gas services including 2D and 3D Seismic Geographical Data Acquisition, Operations and Maintenance of Onshore and Offshore Oil and Gas Production Facilities, production enhancement services and Mining services including supply and installation of Material Handling Plants and Rapid Loading Systems. Since its acquisition by OEPL, AESL has diversified its business verticals to capture more value across the energy and upstream oil and gas value chains, for long term value creation for its investors and stakeholders.
Company :-CONCEPT PUBLIC RELATIONS
User :- Mehak Arora
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment