403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The New Hybrid Crossover EXLANTIX ET Will Be Available In The EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka And EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The long-awaited new product, the innovative hybrid crossover EXLANTIX ET, will appear in the showrooms of the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek in April 2025. The model is officially certified for operation in Russia. It will be the first representative of the EXLANTIX family adapted to the climatic and road conditions of the Russian Federation.
EXLANTIX ET is the result of system engineering work and the logical development of the premium direction of the EXLANTIX brand. It combines efficiency, confident cross-country ability and a high level of comfort in the new model. The car is equipped with a REEV hybrid power plant with a gasoline engine and two electric motors with a total capacity of 340 kW. EXLANTIX ET demonstrates dynamics comparable to those of sports models. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes only 4.8 seconds. At the same time, the range on one refueling and a full charge reaches a record 1180 km. This makes EXLANTIX ET the leader in its class in terms of driving range without refueling.
The new model stands out with its well-thought-out winter package. It is designed for use in Russian regions. The steering wheel, seat and exterior mirror heating system is standard equipment. The intelligent charging port remains functional even at -30°C. Active protection of the chassis components and battery system is enhanced by anti-corrosion treatment according to standards that are ten times higher than the industry standard.
Every detail is thought out in the interior of EXLANTIX ET: comfortable seats with massage function, modern multimedia, automatic parking system that supports 18 scenarios. Each element serves one purpose: to ensure maximum convenience in everyday use. The aesthetics of the EXLANTIX ET's appearance are also at their best. The expressive design makes it recognizable and emphasizes the status of the owner.
"The appearance of EXLANTIX ET in the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka is an important step for the EXLANTIX brand. We see growing customer interest in hybrid technologies, especially in the premium segment. EXLANTIX ET meets the expectations of car owners who are looking for high technology, comfort and practicality at the same time. This model will be available for purchase in April", – said Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division.
"EXLANTIX ET is ideal for the urban environment. Customers are becoming more and more rational. The combination of power reserve, power and winter adaptation is exactly what they value most. We are pleased to be able to offer EXLANTIX ET in the EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek in the coming weeks", - commented Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg Division.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
EXLANTIX ET is the result of system engineering work and the logical development of the premium direction of the EXLANTIX brand. It combines efficiency, confident cross-country ability and a high level of comfort in the new model. The car is equipped with a REEV hybrid power plant with a gasoline engine and two electric motors with a total capacity of 340 kW. EXLANTIX ET demonstrates dynamics comparable to those of sports models. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes only 4.8 seconds. At the same time, the range on one refueling and a full charge reaches a record 1180 km. This makes EXLANTIX ET the leader in its class in terms of driving range without refueling.
The new model stands out with its well-thought-out winter package. It is designed for use in Russian regions. The steering wheel, seat and exterior mirror heating system is standard equipment. The intelligent charging port remains functional even at -30°C. Active protection of the chassis components and battery system is enhanced by anti-corrosion treatment according to standards that are ten times higher than the industry standard.
Every detail is thought out in the interior of EXLANTIX ET: comfortable seats with massage function, modern multimedia, automatic parking system that supports 18 scenarios. Each element serves one purpose: to ensure maximum convenience in everyday use. The aesthetics of the EXLANTIX ET's appearance are also at their best. The expressive design makes it recognizable and emphasizes the status of the owner.
"The appearance of EXLANTIX ET in the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka is an important step for the EXLANTIX brand. We see growing customer interest in hybrid technologies, especially in the premium segment. EXLANTIX ET meets the expectations of car owners who are looking for high technology, comfort and practicality at the same time. This model will be available for purchase in April", – said Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division.
"EXLANTIX ET is ideal for the urban environment. Customers are becoming more and more rational. The combination of power reserve, power and winter adaptation is exactly what they value most. We are pleased to be able to offer EXLANTIX ET in the EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek in the coming weeks", - commented Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg Division.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
Company :-GC AVTODOM
User :- Tatiana Orlova
Email :...
Phone :-89164149314
Mobile:- 89164149314Url :- Leninsky Prospekt, 107, Mosco
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment