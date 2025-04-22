Foreign Commander Among 6 Militants Killed In North Waziristan Bannu Checkpost Attack Foiled

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Security forces have killed six militants, including a foreign commander, in operations conducted in North Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations targeted terrorist hideouts in the region, resulting in the elimination of Commander Zabiullah alias Zakran along with five other militants. Zabiullah was reportedly involved in multiple attacks on security forces and targeted killings of civilians.

Bannu Police Foil Checkpost Attack

Separately, police in Bannu successfully repelled a terrorist attack on a checkpost during the night.

According to the Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar, 19 terrorists riding eight motorcycles attempted to assault the Dherai Pul police checkpost. Surveillance footage captured three of them approaching the post directly.

The CPO reported that the attackers aimed to disable the post's security cameras and launched gunfire from multiple directions. However, police personnel responded swiftly, forcing the terrorists to flee.

No casualties were reported in the attempted attack.