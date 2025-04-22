Ukrainian Forces Down 38 Russian Drones, 16 More Vanish From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of April 21-22, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 38 Russian drones, while an additional 16 decoy drones vanished from radar screens without causing any damage.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"During the night of April 22, 2025 (starting at 21:00 on April 21), the enemy launched 54 strike UAVs and decoy drones of other types from Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda in occupied Crimea. As of 09:00, 38 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones of other types were confirmed downed across the eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of the country," the statement reads.

Sixteen decoy drones were lost from radar tracking, but without any adverse consequences. The Odesa and Kyiv regions sustained damage as a result of the enemy attack.

Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the aerial assault.

The report also said that a new wave of Russian drone attacks began at 08:00, with strike UAVs entering from the north through the Sumy region.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Air Force