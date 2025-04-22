Ukraine, France Coordinate Positions Ahead Of London Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot have coordinated their positions ahead of international peace talks in London.

Sybiha shared details of his phone call with Barrot on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"I just had a meaningful call with my French colleague and friend Jean-Noel Barrot. We coordinated our positions ahead of important international events and the next steps towards restoring a just and comprehensive peace," Sybiha wrote.

He added that Ukraine appreciates France's leadership in the peace efforts and future security guarantees for Ukraine.

High-level talks involving foreign ministers from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Ukraine are scheduled to take place in London on April 23. These discussions follow a round of negotiations held last week in Paris, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine