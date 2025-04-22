Presidential Office Preparing Zelensky's Visit To Rome To Pay Respects To Pontiff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Presidential Office is awaiting the announcement of the funeral date for Pope Francis and is preparing President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Rome to bid farewell to the late pontiff.

"The Presidential Office is awaiting the funeral date for Pope Francis and is preparing Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Rome to pay final respects to the pontiff," a well-informed source told Ukrinform.

Pope Francis dies

It was announced on April 21 that Pope Francis had passed away.

The cause of death was a stroke, coma, and irreversible cardiovascular collapse. Pope Francis died at 07:35 on April 21 in his residence at the Domus Sanctae Marthae in the Vatican. The death was confirmed by electrocardiographic recording.

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place over the course of nine days.