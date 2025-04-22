Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Explodes During Firefighting Efforts In Odesa

Drone Explodes During Firefighting Efforts In Odesa


2025-04-22 05:07:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, a previously undetonated Shahed drone exploded while emergency crews were putting out fires following a Russian drone attack on the evening of April 21.

Maryna Averina, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service in the Odesa region, told this to reporters, according to Ukrinform.

"There were no major complications during the firefighters' operation, but a powerful explosion occurred during the response. It was a Shahed drone that had not detonated earlier. Fortunately, no one was injured," she said.

A total of 80 rescuers and over 20 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Video: Telegram channel of the Odesa mayor

Read also: Three people injured, civilian infrastructure damaged as Russians attack Odesa

Emergency crews were responding to large-scale fires in Odesa caused by enemy drone strikes. Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution, and vehicles were damaged. Three people were injured in the attack.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service

