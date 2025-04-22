SBU Detains Another Member Of Group That Directed Russian Strikes On Mykolaiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained another member of the Russian spy network exposed in March 2025, which was directing missile and drone strikes on Mykolaiv.

According to the SBU , four Russian agents were arrested during a special operation in March.

Case materials show that the main targets of the group were backup command posts and logistical warehouses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the southern front.

The fifth spotter was apprehended at his place of residence. After the spy ring was exposed, he went into hiding in an attempt to evade justice.

The 50-year-old unemployed local man came to the attention of Russian operatives due to his pro-Kremlin comments in Telegram channel chats.

Like the rest of the group, he maintained contact with the Russians through traitor Serhii Lebediev (also known as "Lokhmatyi"), who is hiding in Donetsk and works simultaneously for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and military intelligence.

It was established that the spotter, acting independently from the other agents, would walk around the city trying to identify locations where Ukrainian defenders were stationed.

He also covertly extracted useful information from acquaintances during casual conversations.

The information he gathered was sent to "Lokhmatyi" via messenger, who then reported it to Russian handlers.

During searches of the detainee's property, law enforcement found mobile phones containing evidence of his collaboration with Russian intelligence, as well as ammunition for small arms, the origin of which is under investigation.

SBU investigators have charged the man under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 3, Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, location, or deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces) and Part 1, Article 263 (illegal handling of ammunition).

The suspect is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison.

Photo credit: SBU