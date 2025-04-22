ICYF Eurasian Center Presents Mine Victim Rights Platform At UN ECOSOC Youth Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) has presented the "International Youth Platform for the Protection of Mine Victims' Rights" during a side event at the UN ECOSOC Youth Forum, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event titled "The Perspective of Non-Aligned Movement Youth: Regional and Global Cooperation in Mine Action," Ramin Habibzada, Deputy Director-General of ICYF-ERC, underscored the importance of enhancing both regional and global collaboration in mine action. He also highlighted the crucial role youth play in advancing humanitarian demining efforts.

Habibzada introduced the international youth platform launched by ICYF-ERC in 2023, which aims to amplify the voices of mine victims-especially young survivors-by supporting youth-led advocacy, rehabilitation initiatives, and international cooperation on mine action.

The session featured an interactive Q&A segment and was attended by youth representatives from various countries, UN officials, members of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAMYO), the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), and other stakeholders.

The event served as a meaningful step toward empowering youth engagement in mine action and fostering broader global solidarity in the protection of mine victims' rights.