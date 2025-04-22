403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Relive the Golden Era of Ocean Travel with QE2 Heritage Tours
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 22 April 2025
Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), the legendary ocean liner turned floating hotel, invites visitors on an extraordinary journey through time with its hugely popular QE2 Heritage Tours. Designed for history enthusiasts, students, tourists, and maritime lovers, the tours offer a captivating experience that brings to life over half a century of maritime legacy, royal connections, and star-studded voyages.
Once the crown jewel of oceans, the QE2 now stands proudly anchored in Dubai, offering a rare glimpse into the golden era of transatlantic travel. With over 1,400 voyages, 6 million nautical miles, and 2.5 million passengers, the QE2 was more than a ship - she was a global phenomenon. From Elizabeth Taylor and Nelson Mandela to Buzz Aldrin, David Bowie, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II herself, the QE2 hosted some of the most famous names in history,
Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel said, “The QE2 is not just a ship; she is a cultural milestone - a marvel of engineering launched in the same era as the Concorde and the Moon landing. Through the Heritage Tours, we honour her enduring legacy, inviting a new generation of travellers to explore her fascina”ing past and connect with the shared human stories that unfolded across her decks.”
The QE2 Heritage Tour allows guests to walk in the footsteps of legends. The experience begins at the QE2 Hotel lobby, showcasing some original artifacts, rare memorabilia, and curated stories from families and individuals whose lives were forever changed aboard this iconic liner. These personal mementoes weave a powerful tapestry of human history - from emigrants crossing oceans in hope, to glamorous celebrity honeymoons, and unforgettable milestones at sea.
Highlights of the tour include:
• The Captain’s Bridge and Portside Bridge Wing with panoramic views
• A fully restored 1969 Tourist-Class cabin
• Exclusive access to historically preserved venues and ship corridors
• Tributes to the Q’2’s royal connections, including the 1967 launch by HM The Queen and special voyages with Princess Diana and The Queen Mother.
• Immersive storytelling that links QE2 to maritime legends such as the Titanic and White Star Line.
From Hollywood icons like Rita Hayworth and Marlene Dietrich to visionary world leaders and dreamers from all walks of life, the QE2 hosted an unmatched constellation of global figures. In 1998, Nelson Mandela described his voyage aboard the QE2 “an “unforgettable ”onour”.
Whether you are a history buff, maritime enthusiast, or simply in search of a one-of-a-kind experience in Dubai, the QE2 Heritage Tour offers an unforgettable opportunity to relive the glamour, grit, and grandeur of one of the world’s most storied ocean liners.
Price: AED 85 per person
Available Daily at 11:00 AM & 5:00 PM
Pre-booking required
Educational tours available for groups from 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM upon request.
For inquiries and bookings
+971 4 526 8888 o ...
Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), the legendary ocean liner turned floating hotel, invites visitors on an extraordinary journey through time with its hugely popular QE2 Heritage Tours. Designed for history enthusiasts, students, tourists, and maritime lovers, the tours offer a captivating experience that brings to life over half a century of maritime legacy, royal connections, and star-studded voyages.
Once the crown jewel of oceans, the QE2 now stands proudly anchored in Dubai, offering a rare glimpse into the golden era of transatlantic travel. With over 1,400 voyages, 6 million nautical miles, and 2.5 million passengers, the QE2 was more than a ship - she was a global phenomenon. From Elizabeth Taylor and Nelson Mandela to Buzz Aldrin, David Bowie, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II herself, the QE2 hosted some of the most famous names in history,
Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel said, “The QE2 is not just a ship; she is a cultural milestone - a marvel of engineering launched in the same era as the Concorde and the Moon landing. Through the Heritage Tours, we honour her enduring legacy, inviting a new generation of travellers to explore her fascina”ing past and connect with the shared human stories that unfolded across her decks.”
The QE2 Heritage Tour allows guests to walk in the footsteps of legends. The experience begins at the QE2 Hotel lobby, showcasing some original artifacts, rare memorabilia, and curated stories from families and individuals whose lives were forever changed aboard this iconic liner. These personal mementoes weave a powerful tapestry of human history - from emigrants crossing oceans in hope, to glamorous celebrity honeymoons, and unforgettable milestones at sea.
Highlights of the tour include:
• The Captain’s Bridge and Portside Bridge Wing with panoramic views
• A fully restored 1969 Tourist-Class cabin
• Exclusive access to historically preserved venues and ship corridors
• Tributes to the Q’2’s royal connections, including the 1967 launch by HM The Queen and special voyages with Princess Diana and The Queen Mother.
• Immersive storytelling that links QE2 to maritime legends such as the Titanic and White Star Line.
From Hollywood icons like Rita Hayworth and Marlene Dietrich to visionary world leaders and dreamers from all walks of life, the QE2 hosted an unmatched constellation of global figures. In 1998, Nelson Mandela described his voyage aboard the QE2 “an “unforgettable ”onour”.
Whether you are a history buff, maritime enthusiast, or simply in search of a one-of-a-kind experience in Dubai, the QE2 Heritage Tour offers an unforgettable opportunity to relive the glamour, grit, and grandeur of one of the world’s most storied ocean liners.
Price: AED 85 per person
Available Daily at 11:00 AM & 5:00 PM
Pre-booking required
Educational tours available for groups from 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM upon request.
For inquiries and bookings
+971 4 526 8888 o ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment