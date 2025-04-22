Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DAE Receives Additional US$282 Million From Settlement Of Insurance Claims Cumulative Receipts To Date Of US$601 Million


2025-04-22 05:02:06
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, U.A.E., 22 April 2025 – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”) today announced that it had recently received cash proceeds totaling approximately US$282 million from settlements with selected insurance companies with respect to aircraft previously on lease to airline carriers in the Russian Federation. DAE and its relevant affiliated entities have released their claims against these insurance and reinsurance companies.

DAE has now received cumulative cash proceeds of US$601 million including settlements announced in 2023 and 2024 with various parties.

DAE will continue to actively pursue its litigation in the English courts under its own insurance policies. DAE will also continue its efforts to seek to mitigate its losses in respect of its aircraft that were previously leased to airline carriers in the Russian Federation.


MENAFN22042025003092003082ID1109456826

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search