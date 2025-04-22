As Exclusive Automotive Partner - Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan Gears Up For Its Participation In BRED Festival

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)– Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region is the Exclusive Automotive Partner and Official Premier Partner for BRED Abu Dhabi – a five-day festival that celebrates the region's growing neo-cultural scene.

Taking place from 23 to 27 April 2025 at Yas Marina Circuit, BRED Abu Dhabi offers a dynamic platform for local, regional, and global creatives to come together through street culture, exclusive fashion drops, live music, dance battles, international cuisine, and more.

As part of its participation, Al Masaood Automobiles will host an immersive Nissan experience featuring a 3D laser mapping showcase with the all-new Nissan KICKS at its centre. With its daring design, expressive attitude, and smart technologies, the new KICKS is a perfect fit for the bold, youthful spirit of the BRED audience. Whether it's through its striking visual appeal or dynamic features, the KICKS embodies the energy and individuality that define this new wave of culture-makers.

Complementing the display, live hip hop dance performances and a dedicated coffee lounge will further enhance the experience, creating an engaging space for visitors to interact with the Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan brand.

In addition, festivalgoers can explore the recently launched Nissan Magnite and the Nissan X-Trail in the concert zone, reflecting Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan's commitment to connecting with diverse audiences through innovation, design, and community engagement.

Through its presence at BRED Abu Dhabi, Al Masaood Automobiles aims to reinforce its connection with the new generation of customers by meeting them in spaces that reflect their interests and values.