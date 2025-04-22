Roberto Mejill Tellado Featured In Exclusive Interview: “From Guánica To Growth”

Florida, USA, 22nd April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Public finance and real estate professional Roberto Mejill Tellado is the focus of a compelling and deeply personal feature titled“From Guánica to Growth: An Inspired Conversation with Roberto Mejill Tellado.” The exclusive interview offers a rare look into the mind of a man whose work over three decades has helped shape public policy, improve city budgets, and promote responsible development throughout Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.

Originally from Guánica, Puerto Rico, and now based in Weeki Wachee, Florida, Mejill Tellado walks readers through the early moments that inspired his journey into public finance. He shares how childhood curiosity about how cities function evolved into a lifelong mission to help governments and communities use their resources wisely.

“Public finance wasn't just about money-it was about people,” says Mejill Tellado in the interview.“If managed well, it could help a town thrive. If mismanaged, it could hold a community back for decades.”

The interview explores his early roles as Director of Finance for the Municipality of Guayanilla, followed by a strategic position in the Puerto Rico Senate for Municipal Affairs, where he helped bridge the gap between local governments and the state. He emphasizes the importance of communication, trust, and listening as central tools for effective leadership.

Since founding RWM Consultants Inc. in 2001, and later RWM Real Property Inc. in 2015, Roberto has worked with countless municipalities and private sector partners to create sustainable solutions in budgeting, taxation, and real estate. His practical, human-centered approach to consulting continues to influence how cities plan and grow.

“I always encourage cities to ask: What do we want to achieve this year? Is our budget helping us get there?” he shares.“Smart budgeting is about aligning spending with priorities and outcomes, not just plugging holes.”

From encouraging new leaders to surround themselves with honest voices to explaining the lessons learned from early career setbacks, Roberto provides a blend of humility and actionable wisdom.

This interview offers a must-read perspective for municipal leaders, policymakers, students of public administration, and business professionals interested in real estate and finance. It is a thoughtful, grounded reflection on leadership, accountability, and the long-term impact of service.

About Roberto Mejill Tellado

Roberto Mejill Tellado is a finance consultant and entrepreneur based in Weeki Wachee, Florida. A native of Guánica, Puerto Rico, he has spent over 30 years working in public administration, municipal finance, and real estate investment. He holds a BA in Public Administration and Economics (cum laude) and an MBA in Finance from Interamerican University of Puerto Rico. Roberto is the President of both RWM Consultants Inc. and RWM Real Property Inc., where he continues to advise municipalities and invest in community-centered development.

