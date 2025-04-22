Deutsche Bank And Standard Chartered Gear Up For U.S. Crypto Integration

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Two of the world's leading financial institutions, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered, are preparing to expand their crypto operations in the United States, according to sources cited in a new report from the Wall Street Journal. This development comes amid a shifting regulatory climate under the Trump administration, which has introduced more favorable policies for the digital asset sector.

After years of cautious distancing following industry-wide scandals, such as the FTX collapse and the shutdown of crypto-friendly banks Silvergate and Signature, traditional banks appear to be reassessing their stance on crypto.

The Trump administration has launched initiatives, including a national digital asset reserve and overhauled the Securities and Exchange Commission's approach to crypto oversight, prompting renewed interest from institutional players.

Deutsche Bank Deepens Global Footprint

Deutsche Bank's latest push builds on a series of strategic crypto partnerships. In January 2025, it became the new banking partner for Bison, the Börse Stuttgart Group's crypto trading app, assuming responsibility for safeguarding customer euro balances.

This followed a partnership with Crypto in Asia, where Deutsche Bank now offers a suite of corporate banking services across Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong. The German bank reportedly plans to replicate this model in the U.S., providing fiat-to-crypto ramps and cross-border transaction support.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered has advanced its crypto footprint through infrastructure initiatives. In April, the bank launched a digital collateral mirroring program with OKX and Franklin Templeton, enabling the use of tokenized assets as collateral for institutional trades. The service is regulated by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and could serve as a blueprint for future U.S. offerings.

Standard Chartered is also entering the stablecoin market through its Hong Kong arm, SCBHK. In partnership with Animoca Brands and HKT, the bank is working on a Hong Kong dollar-pegged stablecoin, with plans to apply for an issuance license under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's regulatory framework.