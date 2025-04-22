The Future Of Foodservice In Vietnam To 2029 | Vietnamese Foodservice Market To Reach VND2,125.4 Trillion By 2029 With 9.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analyze key trends, consumer insights, and market segmentation, powered by detailed data analytics. Understand the performance of profit sectors including QSR, FSR, and pubs, with deep dives into major players, consumer needs, and innovation case studies. With the market projected to reach VND2,125.4 trillion ($82.8 billion) by 2029, a CAGR of 9.2%, don't miss crucial forecasts and strategic insights for informed decision-making.

This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Vietnamese foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry.

The Vietnamese profit sector stood at VND1,370.1 trillion ($56.9 billion) in 2024, yielding a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-24. Transactions yielded a CAGR of 0.5%, while the outlet count recorded a CAGR of 0.4%.

FSR was the largest food service profit sector channel in 2024, with a share of 60.5%. It was followed by mobile operator with a share of 10.6%.

he foodservice profit sector is expected to reach VND2,125.4 trillion ($82.8 billion) in 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during 2024-29. The number of transactions will register a CAGR of 5%, while the number of outlets will generate a CAGR of 1%. The rise of the tourism industry will continue to contribute to the profit sector's value growth.

This report includes:



Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics.

In-depth analysis of channel performance, both profit and cost sector, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure.

For each of three key profit sector channels - QSR, FSR, and pubs, clubs & bars, a deep dive into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where' and 'what next'. Analysis of major market player performance, and how each player is meeting the needs of consumers and dealing with changing market demands, with supporting case studies on key menu, service and format innovations.

Macro context:

Understanding the wider economic and social trends within a country; key to providing background when looking into a specific industry.

Profit sector channels:

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then "deep dive" into each of the three key channels. These channels are QSR, FSR, and pub, club & bar. The report structure for each of these channels is explained below.

Cost sector channels:



A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "cost sector"; these include education, healthcare, military & civil defense, and welfare & services. This sector typically represents the state's foodservice operators. This section of the report will go through overall trends in the sector. Profit sector sub-sections - QSR, FSR, and pub, club & bar: For each of these key profit sector channels, this report will "deep dive" into the performance of the channel. This will follow a summary of the channel, which will encapsulate everything within the section. The report section will then cover historic and forecast growth/decline; key players within the channel; consumer segment analysis; and a "who", "why", "what", and "where" analysis (including, for some channels, case studies to bring key discussion points to life). It will finish with a look into the key drivers of future performance.

Cost sector:

For the overall cost sector channel, this report will provide an overview of the performance of the channel. The report section will cover historic and forecast growth/decline and will finish with a look into the data and channel share breakdown.

Reasons to Buy



Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2024-29) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets. Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, and pub, club & bar) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Company Coverage Includes:



Charoen Pokphand Group

Jollibee Foods

Yum! Brands

Lotteria

McDonald's

Restaurant Brands International

Golden Gate

MTY Food Group Pizza Hut

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape

Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Metrics

Key Metric Highlights

Value Share and Growth by Channel

Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel

Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics

Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Profit Sector by Channel

Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR)

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Pub, Club & Bar

Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Growth Data and Channel Share Breakdown

For more information about this report visit

