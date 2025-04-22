Algeria Construction Market Market Analysis To 2029 | Mega-Project Pipeline In Algeria: Development Stages And Key Participants Analyzed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the future of Algeria's construction industry with our report on key trends and opportunities to 2029. Anticipate a 4.1% growth in 2025, fueled by increased investments in transport, housing, and manufacturing sectors. Uncover insights on mega-projects, including a 22,000MW renewable energy goal by 2030 and DZD7 trillion investment in hydrocarbons. Stay ahead with data-driven analyses and projections, essential for navigating market opportunities, understanding industry trends, and shaping robust business strategies.

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Algeria Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This detailed report provides profound insights into the Algerian construction industry, highlighting growth prospects by market, project type, and construction activity. It offers a critical analysis of industry trends, issues, and key risks and opportunities within the market.

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Algerian construction industry, including:



The Algerian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Algerian construction industry Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

The Algerian construction industry is expected to grow by 4.1% in real terms in 2025, driven by public and private sector investments in transport infrastructure, housing, and manufacturing construction projects. According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), the construction industry's value-add at chained prices registered a growth rate of 3.5% year on year (YoY) in Q3 2024, preceded by YoY growth of 3.5% in Q2 and 3.3% in Q1 2024. In November 2024, the government approved the 2025 Budget, with an oil price of DZD8,596.3 ($60) per barrel for the 2025-2027 period. The budget includes a total expenditure of DZD18.1 trillion ($126 billion), an increase of 9.9% compared to the 2024 Budget expenditure.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 4.1% between 2026 and 2029, supported by the government's plan to produce 27% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035.

The government is estimated to develop 22,000MW of renewable energy capacity in the country by 2030. Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investments in the development of oil and gas and hydrocarbon projects. The government plans to invest DZD7 trillion ($50 billion) in the hydrocarbons sector by 2027 with 71% of the funds going towards exploration and production, 18% towards petrochemical projects, 5% towards gas liquefaction, and the rest towards the expansion of the oil and gas pipeline network.

Growth over the remainder of the forecast period will also be supported by the government's aim to attract 12 million tourists by 2030. In line with this, in June 2024, the government announced its plan to modernize hotels and develop tourism infrastructure projects across 249 locations in the country by 2030

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Algeria. It provides:



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Algeria, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

