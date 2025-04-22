Indonesia Exploration & Production Report 2025 | Indonesia Shores Up Energy Output With Offshore And Deepwater Expansion
Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Exploration & Production, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indonesia remains a global player in energy markets with significant reserves. Though onshore production has declined, Indonesia continues to explore deepwater, and ultra-deepwater projects in order to sustain production.
With licensing rounds and regulatory reforms improving, investments continue to pour in, and M&A activity further strengthens their goals of sustaining output levels.
With declines in onshore production being offset by a ramp-up in offshore and deepwater expansion, Indonesia is keen to continue its E&P activities, and incentivize domestic, and outside investment to do the same. Projects like Geng North, Gendalo-Galang, and renewed investments in Tangguh, will keep up production levels, while ultra-deepwater projects continue to come online.
Pertamina dominates the hydrocarbon sector in Indonesia, but Eni's acquisitions and drastic growth could reflect a change in market dynamics. Despite all the challenges, Indonesia's commitment to technological advances to work on maturing fields to increase outputs, increased investments, and ET goals, maintains their status in Southeast Asia, and global energy markets.
Report Scope
- In-depth analysis of Indonesia's exploration and production sector. It covers crude oil and natural gas production, with focus on major oil developments, licensing rounds, and M&A activity. Comprehensive, data-driven, timely, region-specific, strategic, insightful, forward-looking, geopolitical, investment-focused, and energy transition.
Company Coverage Includes:
- PT Pertamina Eni SpA BP Plc ExxonMobil Petroliam Nasional Berhad Petronas Harbour Energy Medco Energi Mubadala Energy Chevron Corporation Shell Plc Bharat Petroleum Sinopec KUFPEC
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Insights Oil and Condensate Production Outlook Natural Gas Production Outlook Development Outlook Exploration Bidding & Licensing Mergers & Acquisitions Takeaway
List of Figures
- Indonesia, Crude Oil Production (bd) by Terrain Top Fields in Indonesia by Crude Oil Production Indonesia, Natural Gas Production (bd) by Terrain Top Fields in Indonesia by Natural Gas Production Indonesia, Upcoming Oil & Gas Projects Indonesia, Net Oil Entitlement (MBD) by Major Companies Indonesia, Net Gas Entitlement (MMCFD) by Major Companies Indonesia, Blocks Offered for License, Jan '24 - Dec ' 24
