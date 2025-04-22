Indonesia Exploration & Production Report 2025 | Indonesia Shores Up Energy Output With Offshore And Deepwater Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indonesia remains a powerhouse in global energy markets despite declining onshore production. The country's focus on deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration is bolstered by enhanced licensing rounds and regulatory reforms, attracting investments and fueling M&A activity. Key projects like Geng North, Gendalo-Galang, and Tangguh are crucial in maintaining production levels. Pertamina leads the sector, but Eni's growth indicates shifting market dynamics. Indonesia's commitment to technological advances and energy transition solidifies its regional and global influence.

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Exploration & Production, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia remains a global player in energy markets with significant reserves. Though onshore production has declined, Indonesia continues to explore deepwater, and ultra-deepwater projects in order to sustain production.

With licensing rounds and regulatory reforms improving, investments continue to pour in, and M&A activity further strengthens their goals of sustaining output levels.

With declines in onshore production being offset by a ramp-up in offshore and deepwater expansion, Indonesia is keen to continue its E&P activities, and incentivize domestic, and outside investment to do the same. Projects like Geng North, Gendalo-Galang, and renewed investments in Tangguh, will keep up production levels, while ultra-deepwater projects continue to come online.

Pertamina dominates the hydrocarbon sector in Indonesia, but Eni's acquisitions and drastic growth could reflect a change in market dynamics. Despite all the challenges, Indonesia's commitment to technological advances to work on maturing fields to increase outputs, increased investments, and ET goals, maintains their status in Southeast Asia, and global energy markets.

Report Scope



In-depth analysis of Indonesia's exploration and production sector. It covers crude oil and natural gas production, with focus on major oil developments, licensing rounds, and M&A activity. Comprehensive, data-driven, timely, region-specific, strategic, insightful, forward-looking, geopolitical, investment-focused, and energy transition.

Company Coverage Includes:



PT Pertamina

Eni SpA

BP Plc

ExxonMobil

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Petronas

Harbour Energy

Medco Energi

Mubadala Energy

Chevron Corporation

Shell Plc

Bharat Petroleum

Sinopec KUFPEC

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Insights

Oil and Condensate Production Outlook

Natural Gas Production Outlook

Development Outlook

Exploration

Bidding & Licensing

Mergers & Acquisitions Takeaway

List of Figures



Indonesia, Crude Oil Production (bd) by Terrain

Top Fields in Indonesia by Crude Oil Production

Indonesia, Natural Gas Production (bd) by Terrain

Top Fields in Indonesia by Natural Gas Production

Indonesia, Upcoming Oil & Gas Projects

Indonesia, Net Oil Entitlement (MBD) by Major Companies

Indonesia, Net Gas Entitlement (MMCFD) by Major Companies Indonesia, Blocks Offered for License, Jan '24 - Dec ' 24

