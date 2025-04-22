Bolivia Construction Market Trends, And Forecasts Analysis To 2029: Strategic Lithium Deals Propel Bolivia's Infrastructure Boom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key agreements with Hong Kong CBC Investment and Russia's Uranium One Group focus on lithium extraction, targeting 40% of global lithium supply by 2030. The report offers insights into market trends, mega-project pipelines, and risk assessment, guiding strategic business planning.

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bolivia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Bolivian construction industry, including:



The Bolivian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Bolivian construction industry Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Bolivia's construction industry is expected to register annual growth of 3% in real terms in 2025, driven by investments in transport infrastructure, housing, and telecommunications, coupled with the government's focus on expanding lithium extraction and processing. In November 2024, to harness its vast lithium reserve, the government (through Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB)) signed a BOB6.9 billion ($1 billion) agreement with Hong Kong CBC Investment - a subsidiary of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) - to construct two lithium carbonate plants in the Uyuni salt flats, with a combined annual production capacity of 35,000mt(t).

Similarly, in September 2024, YLB signed a BOB6.7 billion ($970 million) deal with Russia's Uranium One Group to build a direct lithium extraction (DLE) facility over an area spanning 10.5 billion m2 in the country's vast Salar de Uyuni.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, between 2026 and 2029, the construction industry is expected to record average annual growth of 4.1% in real terms, supported by investments in the mining sector, and the government's aim to turn the nation into the "lithium capital of the world", aiming to account for 40% of global lithium supply by 2030, coupled with investment in transport infrastructure development.

In September 2024, the Minister of Public Works announced a significant investment of BOB1.4 billion ($208.4 million) to develop road infrastructure, housing and improve telecommunications in Cochabamba. Of the total investment, some of the key road projects include BOB238 million ($34.4 million) of eight-lane road from the Chimore bridge to Senda III, the Old Double Road from Villa Tunari to Montero, which will connect Cochabamba and Santa Cruz and BOB48 million ($6.9 million) of the road project from Sacaba to Chinata, along with the technical design for the Chimore bridge.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Bolivia. It provides:



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Bolivia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

Latest news and developments

Project analytics

Construction Market Data Risk Profile

List of Tables



Construction Industry Key Data

Bolivia, Top Construction Projects by Value

Bolivia, Construction Output Value (Real, $ Million)

Bolivia, Construction Output Value (Nominal, BOB Million)

Construction Market Definitions

Risk Dimensions Ratings, Scores and Definitions

List of Figures



Bolivia, Construction Output Value (Real, $ Million, 2022 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2020-29

Bolivia, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real, $ Million), 2020-29

Latin America, Construction Output (Real % Change), 2023-29

Bolivia, Construction Output by Sector (Real % Change), 2023-25 and 2026-29

Bolivia, Construction Value-add (BOB Million, Constant 1990 Prices)

Bolivia, Gross Fixed Capital Formation (BOB Million, at Constant 1990 Prices)

Bolivia, Number of Construction Plans Approved, and Floor Area of Construction Plans Approved (In thousand m2)

Bolivia, Manufacturing Value-add (BOB Million, Constant 1990 Prices)

Bolivia, International Visitor Arrivals, In Thousands

Bolivia, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Value-add (BOB Million, Constant 1990 Prices)

Bolivia, Exports ($ Million)

Bolivia, Electricity Consumption Index (1990=100)

Bolivia, Transport and Communication Services Value-add (BOB Million, Constant 1990 Prices) Bolivia, Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

