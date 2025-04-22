Pope Francis' Funeral Will Take Place On Saturday, Vatican Releases Images Of Open Casket
Pope Francis, the head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, died at his home in the Vatican on Monday aged 88 after suffering a stroke.
According to a short statement by the Vatican, the funeral liturgy in St Peter's square will be presided by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals.
Following the liturgy, the coffin will be taken into St Peter's Basilica, and then to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial, as requested by Francis.
