Pope Francis' Funeral Will Take Place On Saturday, Vatican Releases Images Of Open Casket

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pope Francis' funeral to take place Saturday, 26 April at 1:30 pm (IST), Vatican confirms. The Vatican has also released images of open casket of Pope Francis, who passed away from cerebral hemorrhage on Easter Monday, 21 April.

Pope Francis, the head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, died at his home in the Vatican on Monday aged 88 after suffering a stroke.

According to a short statement by the Vatican, the funeral liturgy in St Peter's square will be presided by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals.

Following the liturgy, the coffin will be taken into St Peter's Basilica, and then to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial, as requested by Francis.