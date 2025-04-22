Breaking Down Barriers: Voiceability And Sabio Launch Neurodiversity-Focused Customer Experience Solution

Sabio Logo

VoiceAbility Logo

VoiceAbility and Sabio Launch New CX Solution

- Daniel Seaborne, Managing Director for the UK & South Africa at SabioLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading voice and rights charity VoiceAbility, has today announced the launch of a neurodiversity-focused customer experience (CX) solution, marking a significant step forward in making essential support services more accessible to neurodivergent individuals.This solution, developed in collaboration with digital CX transformation specialists, Sabio Group , introduces an intelligent routing system that automatically connects neurodivergent people who contact VoiceAbility with specialist support teams, eliminating the need to navigate complex phone menus or interact with automated systems.“This initiative represents more than just a technological advancement – it's about ensuring every individual's voice is heard and respected,” said Allon Moses, Director of IT and Data at VoiceAbility, one of the UK's largest providers of advocacy and involvement services.“By streamlining the customer journey for our neurodivergent clients, we're removing barriers that have historically made accessing support services challenging. This solution reflects our commitment to providing truly inclusive advocacy services that meet the diverse needs of those we support.”The new solution, which integrates seamlessly with Salesforce Service Cloud Voice and Amazon Connect , represents the first phase of a comprehensive three-stage digital transformation project. Future phases will incorporate advanced AI capabilities, intelligent case allocation, and enhanced self-service options, all designed with neurodivergent people in mind.Daniel Seaborne, Managing Director for the UK and South Africa at Sabio Group, commented:“As an expert services partner, this project exemplifies Sabio's commitment to delivering innovative CX solutions that make a real difference to people's lives. By combining our technical expertise with VoiceAbility's deep understanding of advocacy services, we've created a solution that sets new standards for accessibility in customer experience.“This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a transformative journey in how support services are delivered to neurodivergent individuals.”VoiceAbility, which has been supporting people in the UK to be heard for over 40 years, provides essential support to people during challenging times in their lives. The voice and rights charity works tirelessly to ensure that individuals' voices are heard in decisions about their health, care, and wellbeing, supporting thousands of people annually through their comprehensive advocacy services.The project with Sabio is part of a wider digital transformation project that includes plans to implement video calling capabilities, allowing support agents to establish stronger connections with service users, particularly those who receive in-person visits. This enhancement will enable a more personal and empathetic support experience while maintaining the convenience of remote assistance.*****ends*****

