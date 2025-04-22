Pessl Instruments Presents METOS STREMO - High-Performance Plant Stress Monitoring Solution

METOS STREMO

WEIZ, AUSTRIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pessl Instruments, a global leader in precision agriculture and smart farming solutions , is proud to announce the launch for METOS STREMO , the first real-time, affordable, and permanent plant stress monitoring system. With this release, METOS by Pessl Instruments redefines the approach to plant health management.“Twenty years ago, we pioneered FieldClimate, the first IoT platform in agriculture, to collect and interpret data from sensors, weather stations, and other sources in the field. As technology evolved and everything around us began to communicate in real time, we asked ourselves a new question: if machines can talk to each other, why not plants?,” starts explaining Gottfried Pessl, the founder and CEO of Pessl Instruments.“Of course, plants don't speak in words, but that didn't stop us from trying to translate their needs. Then it came to us: their physiological responses are signals! With METOS STREMO, we've built a way to listen to those signals and turn them into data that growers can use to protect their crops. It's not science fiction. It's actionable science,” Mr. Pessl concluded.METOS STREMO consists of two FylloClip sensors, ultra-lightweight sensors that clip directly onto a leaf to monitor leaf transpiration, which is one of the earliest indicators of plant stress.Combined with air temperature, relative humidity, and vapor pressure deficit (VPD), the system uses the data to interpret these physiological cues and provide clear, real-time insights. Whether it's early-stage heat stress or nonoptimal irrigation, the system enables proactive action. Direct alerts and trend visualizations are delivered seamlessly through the FieldClimate platform, already trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide.With data directly from the plant to one's phone, METOS STREMO empowers growers to take a proactive approach to their plant health management. Instead of reacting to stress, they can now anticipate it and act before it is too late.MORE THAN A SENSOR – A NEW STANDARD:METOS STREMO isn't a replacement for environmental monitoring. It is the next layer. Integrated with the full METOS ecosystem, it works alongside: Weather stations, Soil moisture sensors, Automated fruit development insights, Real-time nutrient monitoring, Pest pressure monitoring, and more.FieldClimate interfaces with our API in over 100 different farm management software tools and automation companies, including FIELDNET by Lindsay, WISECONN, NETAFIM, and TALGIL.“METOS STREMO is laying the foundation for a new era of smart farming,” adds Mr. Pessl.“Growers no longer have to rely solely on soil and weather data, they now have a direct window into the plant itself. We are giving growers a tool that will help them make decisions not only on the environmental conditions, but on how the plant is actually responding to these conditions.”METOS STREMO - WELLNESS FOR PLANTS, PEACE OF MIND FOR FARMERS.

