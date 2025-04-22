403
Copper Market Faces Volatility As Price Retreats From March Record Highs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copper prices edged lower on Tuesday morning, with futures trading around $4.82 per pound, down 0.77% in early session trading. The slight pullback follows weeks of upward momentum that saw the industrial metal reach an all-time high of $5.37 per pound in late March.
Market analysts attribute the recent price retreat to profit-taking after the impressive 19.58% gain copper has posted since the beginning of 2025. Despite this temporary dip, the metal maintains a bullish long-term outlook based on fundamental supply-demand dynamics.
The LME three-month copper contract settled at $9,134 per metric ton on April 17, reflecting continued strength in global metal markets. Copper inventories have decreased steadily, with LME stocks falling to 213,400 tons, down from over 260,000 tons in February.
Trade tensions remain a key driver as traders anticipate potential US tariffs on copper imports. What analysts initially expected to arrive in autumn might materialize sooner, creating additional market anxiety.
Copper Rally Accelerates on Supply Fears
These tariff fears have prompted accelerated imports into the US, with traders moving an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 tons ahead of any restrictions. Supply constraints continue to shape market fundamentals.
Mining output struggles to keep pace with growing demand from renewable energy sectors and electric vehicle production. This structural deficit supports higher price targets among major trading houses.
Kostas Bintas, global head of metals at Mercuria, described the current situation as "experiencing tightness" across global markets. His view aligns with forecasts from ANZ, which projects copper demand to grow 3.5% year-over-year to 28 million metric tons in 2025.
The technical picture shows copper trading above key moving averages after establishing strong support near the $4.70 level. The price action continues to form a consolidation pattern, suggesting potential for another leg higher.
ETF investors have responded positively to copper' outlook. The United States Copper Index Fund gained 30% year-to-date, attracting over $18 million in new inflows during a recent two-week period.
Graeme Train, head of metals analysis at Trafigura, maintains copper could establish new price records this year while cautioning about broader economic fragility. Most industry forecasts project prices to reach $5.05 per pound within 12 months.
The confluence of green energy transition demands, infrastructure spending, and persistent supply constraints positions copper for continued strength through 2025. This outlook holds despite near-term volatility tied to macroeconomic factors and dollar movements.
