403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Navigates Global Tensions While Deficit Narrows In Bullish 2025 Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Silver trades at $32.73 per troy ounce as of April 22, 2025, showing a marginal decline of 0.02% from yesterday's close. The precious metal rose nearly 1% to around $32.80 on Monday, bouncing back from previous sessions' losses.
Safe-haven demand reignited as global economic uncertainties mounted across financial markets. The metal has gained significant momentum in 2025, climbing 13.17% since January.
This upward trajectory continues despite expected changes in market fundamentals. Analysts project the global silver deficit will narrow by 21% to 117.6 million troy ounces in 2025.
This reduction stems from a 1% decrease in total demand coupled with a 2% increase in supply. Political uncertainty drives current market sentiment.
President Trump's intensified attacks on Federal Reserv Chair Jerome Powell have increased market volatility. Trump called Powell "a major loser" for not lowering interest rates, raising concerns about central bank independence.
These developments push investors toward precious metals as protection against instability. Trade tensions between the United States and China add another layer of complexity.
China rejected what it termed U.S. "trade bullying" and warned against concessions at its expense. Silver benefits uniquely from this situation. The metal remains excluded from tariff lists, enhancing its appeal during trade disruptions.
Silver Holds Bullish Momentum as Structural Deficit
Technical indicators suggest silver maintains its position within a bullish channel framework. Support hovers near $32.65 with resistance observed at $33.65.
Analysts expect potential price testing of support followed by continued growth toward targets above $35.45. The weekly chart shows silver continuing within a "Triangle" pattern formation.
Industrial demand for silver remains strong. The metal will hold steady at around 680.5 million ounces in 2025, matching record highs established in 2024. Total global silver supply will grow by 3% in 2025 to 1.05 billion ounces, reaching an 11-year high.
Despite this supply increase, the market enters its fifth consecutive year of structural deficit. Investment demand shows signs of recovery. Purchases of silver coins and bars will rise 7% this year after falling 22% in 2024 to a five-year low.
This reversal follows profit-taking at higher prices and market saturation, particularly in Western markets. Gold's record performance influences silver's trajectory.
Gold currently trades at $3,423.40 per ounce, creating a gold/silver ratio of 103:1. This elevated ratio suggests silver remains undervalued compared to historical averages, potentially indicating future outperformance if the ratio normalizes.
Safe-haven demand reignited as global economic uncertainties mounted across financial markets. The metal has gained significant momentum in 2025, climbing 13.17% since January.
This upward trajectory continues despite expected changes in market fundamentals. Analysts project the global silver deficit will narrow by 21% to 117.6 million troy ounces in 2025.
This reduction stems from a 1% decrease in total demand coupled with a 2% increase in supply. Political uncertainty drives current market sentiment.
President Trump's intensified attacks on Federal Reserv Chair Jerome Powell have increased market volatility. Trump called Powell "a major loser" for not lowering interest rates, raising concerns about central bank independence.
These developments push investors toward precious metals as protection against instability. Trade tensions between the United States and China add another layer of complexity.
China rejected what it termed U.S. "trade bullying" and warned against concessions at its expense. Silver benefits uniquely from this situation. The metal remains excluded from tariff lists, enhancing its appeal during trade disruptions.
Silver Holds Bullish Momentum as Structural Deficit
Technical indicators suggest silver maintains its position within a bullish channel framework. Support hovers near $32.65 with resistance observed at $33.65.
Analysts expect potential price testing of support followed by continued growth toward targets above $35.45. The weekly chart shows silver continuing within a "Triangle" pattern formation.
Industrial demand for silver remains strong. The metal will hold steady at around 680.5 million ounces in 2025, matching record highs established in 2024. Total global silver supply will grow by 3% in 2025 to 1.05 billion ounces, reaching an 11-year high.
Despite this supply increase, the market enters its fifth consecutive year of structural deficit. Investment demand shows signs of recovery. Purchases of silver coins and bars will rise 7% this year after falling 22% in 2024 to a five-year low.
This reversal follows profit-taking at higher prices and market saturation, particularly in Western markets. Gold's record performance influences silver's trajectory.
Gold currently trades at $3,423.40 per ounce, creating a gold/silver ratio of 103:1. This elevated ratio suggests silver remains undervalued compared to historical averages, potentially indicating future outperformance if the ratio normalizes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment