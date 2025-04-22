403
Colombian Peso Stabilizes After April Volatility, Trades At 4,277 Against US Dollar
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from TradingView published at 06:55 UTC today shows the Colombian peso has stabilized following extreme volatility.
The USD/COP exchange rate stands at 4,282.02, representing a minor decrease of 1.56 pesos or 0.04% from the previous day's close of 4,281.00. The Colombian currency continues its recovery after significant turbulence earlier this month.
The peso suffered a dramatic depreciation phase in early April when the USD/COP rate surged from 4,137 on April 2 to a 2025 high of 4,461 on April 9. This represented one of the steepest weekly declines for the peso in recent months.
Market analysts attribute this sharp movement to several factors affecting emerging market currencies. The initial depreciation coincided with capital outflows from developing economies as investors reassessed risk exposure.
The subsequent stabilization reflects improving sentiment toward Colombian assets despite persistent global uncertainty. The technical chart shows the currency pair now trades below several key moving averages.
Support appears established around the 4,275 level, with immediate resistance at the 4,307 mark. The peso has found relative stability in the last five trading sessions, maintaining a narrower range compared to the wild swings of early April.
Colombian Peso Shows Resilience Amid Global Pressures
Colombia's economy continues to demonstrate resilience despite external pressures. The country's relatively high interest rate provides some buffer against further currency depreciation by attracting investment flows seeking higher yields.
Foreign exchange traders note the correlation between oil prices and peso valuation remains strong. Recent stabilization in petroleum markets has helped provide support for the Colombian currency following earlier weakness.
Looking ahead, forecasts from economic modeling suggest continued pressure may resume. Trading Economics projects the USD/COP rate could reach 4,378 by the end of the current quarter.
Their long-term outlook appears even more challenging for the peso, with models suggesting potential depreciation to 4,590 within twelve months. The Colombian peso' performance through April illustrates its vulnerability to shifts in global risk sentiment.
After reaching a year-to-date low of 4,063 in March, the currency experienced a 9.8% depreciation at its worst point this month before recovering some ground.
The market's immediate attention remains focused on upcoming Colombian economic indicators and central bank communications. The peso's path through the remainder of April will likely depend on broader emerging market trends and commodity price developments.
