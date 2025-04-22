403
Chilean Peso Shows Resilience As USD/CLP Stabilizes At 961.09
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to TradingView data published on April 22, 2025, the Chilean peso trades at 961.09 against the US dollar this morning. The currency pair shows minimal movement with a slight increase of 0.03% from yesterday's close.
The peso strengthened considerably yesterday with USD/CLP falling 5.51 pesos (0.57%) from 967.16 to 961.65. This continues a recovery trend that began mid-April after the exchange rate hit a monthly peak of 1,001.07 on April 8.
Early morning trading remains constrained within a narrow band between 960.96 and 961.72. Traders watch closely as the pair trades below both its 50-day moving average of 948.62 and 200-day moving average of 964.81.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 52.05, signaling neutral momentum in the short term. Technical analysts identify support around the 957-960 level with resistance established near 967.
Chile's currency draws significant strength from stabilizing copper markets. As the world's largest copper producer, Chile's export revenues benefit greatly from favorable commodity prices. The peso now shows a modest 0.95% increase year-over-year against the dollar.
Market forecasts for the peso remain mixed. Trading Economics projects a weakening trend with USD/CLP reaching 982.63 by quarter-end and 1,030.61 within twelve months. Coincodex aligns with this view, predicting a 4.96% increase to 1,009.19 within a month.
Conversely, Gov offers a more optimistic outlook for the peso, expecting USD/CLP to decrease to 890.07 (-7.49%) within a year. These divergent forecasts reflect broader uncertainty in emerging market currencies.
Chilean Peso Outlook
The peso's recent performance comes amid escalating global trade tensions. These tensions introduce fresh uncertainty that prompts institutional investors to adopt a more cautious approach. Many adjust positions as technical indicators hint at continued peso strengthening.
Trading volumes remain moderate with institutional activity focused on the peso. Investors continue to digest recent economic data and central bank communications from major economies.
The Chilean currency stays sensitive to Federal Reserve commentary and upcoming inflation data. Market participants maintain close attention to developments affecting Chile's export-driven economy, particularly in commodity markets that significantly influence the peso's value.
