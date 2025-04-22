403
Cocoa, Coffee, And Sugar Markets Face Tight Supply, Tariffs, And Volatility
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to commodity market data and industry analysis, the first quarter of 2025 has brought sharp swings to cocoa, coffee, and sugar prices as traders react to supply constraints, shifting demand, and new trade barriers.
Cocoa prices in New York jumped 4.9% to $8,701 per ton on April 21, following a 3.6% rise the previous trading day. This move came after North American cocoa grind data showed a smaller-than-expected drop of 2.45% year-on-year to 110,278 metric tons.
Market participants had braced for a 5% to 7% decline, given high prices. European and Asian grindings also fell, but less than anticipated, at 3.7% and 3.44% respectively.
These results suggest that end-user demand remains resilient, even as high prices pressure manufacturers. Speculators have started to reduce their exposure to cocoa, with net long positions in New York futures dropping by 3,486 contracts to 4,412 as of mid-April.
However, the market remains sensitive to supply news, especially from West Africa, where top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana face both crop disease and the threat of new U.S. tariffs.
The U.S. recently imposed a 21% tariff on Ivorian cocoa, prompting Ivory Coast to consider raising export taxes. These measures could further disrupt the flow of cocoa and increase costs for chocolate makers.
Coffee and Sugar Markets
Coffee markets show a similar story of tight supply and volatile prices. Arabica futures fell 2.2% to $3.6455 per pound after a recent rally, while robusta held steady at $5,277 per ton.
Arabica had gained 5.3% the previous week, with robusta up 5%. Analysts expect a significant supply deficit in 2025/26, driven by weather-related production cuts in Brazil, the world's top producer.
Brazilian arabica output is forecast to drop by nearly 5% to 41.1 million bags, while robusta (conilon) may rise 14.3% to 23 million bags. Vietnam, another key supplier, also faces production challenges, and global coffee stocks in major European ports have posted record declines.
Traders note that coffee prices have moved in tandem with broader financial markets, reflecting macroeconomic uncertainty. U.S. tariffs and China's retaliatory duties have rattled markets, with speculators reducing their long positions by $2.9 billion.
Roasters have covered their immediate needs, lowering the risk of a short-term squeeze, but the outlook remains tight. Sugar prices have tracked a different path.
Raw sugar settled at 17.81 cents per pound, near a 2.5-year low, after a steep correction from the 2023 peak of over 28 cents. The market has found support at the 17.52 cents level, with some short covering and buying from China.
Brazil's weather and sugarcane output will determine the next move, as the country remains the world's largest sugar producer.
Trade policy changes, weather, and inventory drawdowns now shape the soft commodity landscape. Businesses face higher costs and greater uncertainty as they navigate these shifting markets.
