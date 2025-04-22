403
Trump’S Approval Drops As Power Moves Spark Business And Public Backlash
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Reuters/Ipsos poll released April 21, 2025, shows President Donald Trump's approval rating slipping to its lowest point since his return to the White House.
Only 42 percent of Americans now approve of his performance, down from 47 percent at the start of his second term. This decline comes as Trump pushes a series of executive orders and policy changes that directly impact both public institutions and the business environment.
Trump's administration has taken a combative approach toward universities and cultural institutions. He froze $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard after the university refused to change policies and leadership as demanded by the White House.
Harvard responded by suing the administration, arguing that the funding freeze violates constitutional rights and disrupts education, research, and patient care.
Trump has also threatened to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status, raising concerns about the financial stability of major research institutions. The administration's actions do not stop with universities.
Trump signed a directive requiring the Smithsonian Institution and the Department of the Interior to change how they present American history, aiming to remove what he calls divisive narratives.
He also replaced the Kennedy Center's board with his own appointees and named himself chairman, giving him direct control over a leading cultural institution. These moves have generated public resistance.
Public Opinion on Presidential Actions and Economic Policies
The recent poll found that 83 percent of respondents believe the president must obey federal court rulings, even when he disagrees. Fifty-seven percent, including a third of Republicans, oppose cutting university funding based on disagreements over management.
Sixty-six percent say the president should not control key cultural institutions. Trump's approval ratings have also suffered from his economic policies.
After the administration imposed sweeping tariffs on April 2, three major polls recorded further declines in public support. Americans cite concerns about the economic impact of tariffs and uncertainty for businesses, especially those reliant on international supply chains.
The administration has signaled more changes ahead, including plans to overhaul student loan programs and accreditation systems. Policy experts expect further privatization and deregulation in education, which could shift financial risk onto students and families.
Business leaders and investors now watch closely as Trump' assertive actions unsettle established institutions and raise questions about the rule of law, regulatory stability, and the future direction of American commerce.
