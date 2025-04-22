Health CS Hon. Aden Duale Orders Immediate Suspension Of Kidney Transplant Services At Mediheal Group Of Hospitals

The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, has directed the immediate suspension of all kidney transplant services at Mediheal Group of Hospitals until further notice. This follows serious allegations of malpractice and ethical violations related to transplant procedures at Mediheal Hospital – Eldoret, as outlined in the Ministry's earlier press release dated Tuesday, 15 April 2025 .Addressing the media at Afya House today , Hon. Duale emphasized the Ministry's commitment to protecting patient safety and restoring public trust in Kenya's healthcare system.

To address the matter comprehensively, the CS announced the appointment of an Independent Expert Committee to undertake a full audit of kidney transplant services across all Mediheal facilities over the past five years. The committee will review governance structures, clinical practices, ethical compliance, and patient safety protocols, and is expected to submit its report within 90 days.



To safeguard the integrity of the investigative process, Hon. Duale also ordered the immediate suspension of Dr. Maurice Wakwabubi, Acting Head of the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services (KBTTS), and Dr. Everlyne Chege, the technical lead who chaired the Ministry's multidisciplinary probe in December 2023 . Their suspension is intended to eliminate any potential conflict of interest and ensure that investigations proceed independently and objectively. In the interim, Dr. Martin Sirengo, Senior Deputy Director of Medical Services, has been appointed to take charge of KBTTS.



The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has been directed to immediately halt the licensing of new foreign medical practitioners, with the exception of those from East African Community member states. The CS also instructed KMPDC to conduct an audit of all currently licensed foreign practitioners in Kenya and submit a comprehensive report to his office within 90 days. These measures aim to enhance oversight and align national standards with global best practices.



All patients currently receiving or seeking kidney transplant-related care at Mediheal have been advised to access services at the following licensed facilities: Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, M.P. Shah Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital–Eldoret, Nairobi West Hospital, and Mater Hospital.



Hon. Duale reaffirmed the Ministry's unwavering commitment to protecting the rights, safety, and dignity of patients, while upholding the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and accountability in healthcare delivery. He noted that these interventions are necessary to restore order and public confidence in the health system.



The Cabinet Secretary was joined at the press briefing by Principal Secretaries Ms. Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards) and Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services), as well as the Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth.

