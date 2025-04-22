Neuman & Esser To Participate At Invest In African Energy Forum In Paris

German technology leader Neuman&Esser will join the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 forum in Paris, with Nmesoma Francess Okereke, Sales Manager - Flare Gas Recovery Specialist, and Dr. Jiří Rus, Sales Director for Africa, participating in a technical presentation and panel discussion focused on advancing gas monetization and energy efficiency across the continent.

Neuman&Esser brings over a century of expertise in gas compression, flare gas recovery and energy transition technologies. Specializing in high-performance compressor systems and green hydrogen solutions, the company plays a pivotal role in helping nations optimize energy production, reduce emissions and accelerate the shift to sustainable energy systems. By transforming flare gas into usable energy, Neuman&Esser supports operators in meeting environmental and regulatory goals, offering scalable, end-to-end solutions that combine German engineering with on-the-ground expertise to maximize resource value while aligning with global sustainability standards. The company will present on“Flare Gas Utilization – The Importance of Mid-Scale Integrated Gas Commercialization Solutions” at the upcoming forum.

IAE 2025 ( ) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit . To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact ... .

Germany has been significantly expanding its investments in Africa in recent months, particularly in green energy and sustainable projects. The country has pledged €4 billion for green energy initiatives on the continent by 2030 and is advancing hydrogen and gas partnerships through the European Union's Global Gateway initiative. In December 2024, Germany further demonstrated its commitment by investing R5.2 billion in South Africa to support the country's energy transition and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

In Namibia, German investors have partnered on the $10 billion Hyphen Green Hydrogen Project, aiming to utilize the country's abundant solar and wind resources to produce green ammonia for global export. In December 2024, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Nigeria to discuss the future prospects for German-Nigerian energy collaboration, further solidifying the growing energy ties between Germany and the continent.

The IAE 2025 Forum serves as a crucial platform for connecting global capital and expertise with Africa's burgeoning energy sector. As European and global investors continue to deepen their investments and partnerships across the continent, the forum provides a unique opportunity to further explore collaborative efforts and advance Africa's energy transition. By bringing together key players from the global energy community, IAE 2025 will play a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth and innovation in Africa's energy future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.