Gaza Authority Warns of Mass Emigration Rumors
(MENAFN) The Gaza Government Media Office issued a stern warning on Monday regarding what it referred to as “misleading rumors” concerning alleged plans for large-scale Palestinian migration from the enclave.
The office accused Israel of orchestrating a deliberate campaign designed to “undermine national consciousness and weaken Palestinian steadfastness.”
Based on the statement, officials in Gaza have been keeping a close watch on online content, particularly posts spreading false narratives about organized mass emigration.
These narratives are allegedly being circulated by “controversial figures” who are in collaboration with international actors. The disinformation suggests that Palestinian families might be traveling abroad via Israel’s Ramon Airport, a claim the office strongly refutes.
“We categorically affirm that this information is entirely false, part of a malicious and systematic campaign to erode our people’s resilience, target their national awareness, and push them toward forced migration under the pressure of suffering and war,” the statement declared, rejecting the claims as part of an orchestrated psychological operation.
The media office went on to accuse Israel of supporting these narratives through deceptive or slanted social media accounts, gullible individuals, or persons using falsified paperwork and invalid legal claims.
It described these efforts as part of a broader scheme to manipulate public opinion and destabilize Palestinian unity.
The statement further pointed to Israel’s narrative of encouraging “safe migration,” which the office characterized as a front for “ugly mass displacement plans.”
These schemes, it argued, had previously failed when attempted through direct force and were now being pursued through more covert, manipulative means—referred to as “exposed soft tactics.”
Adding to the controversy, on February 4, United States Leader Donald Trump, during a joint press event at the White House with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, made incendiary remarks claiming that the US would “take over” and “own” Gaza, labeling the area as “completely destroyed.”
