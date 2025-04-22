Instalend Named One Of America's Fastest-Growing Companies By The Financial Times

Ranked #99 on the 2025 FT Ranking of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InstaLend, a leading provider of financing solutions for real estate investors, is proud to announce that it has been ranked #99 on the Financial Times' list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 . This recognition, now in its sixth year, highlights 300 companies across the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2020 and 2023.

This prestigious list, compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, features businesses that have shown exceptional growth, resilience, and innovation in highly competitive markets. This recognition by the Financial Times comes in addition to InstaLend's repeated inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list - a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. InstaLend's co-founder, Saurabh Shah was recognized as a 2023 Rising Star by HousingWire, a distinction awarded to young leaders making significant impacts across the housing industry. These accolades underscore InstaLend's sustained growth trajectory, innovation in lending technology, and unwavering commitment to serving the needs of real estate investors nationwide.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas," said Sohin Shah , co-founder of InstaLend . "This milestone is a reflection of our team's dedication, our clients' trust, and our mission to transform the way real estate investors access funding."

Founded with the goal of streamlining the financing process for property investors, InstaLend has grown rapidly by providing reliable, fast, and flexible loan products across the U.S. With a client-centric approach and cutting-edge technology, the company has become a trusted partner for thousands of real estate entrepreneurs.

As InstaLend continues to expand its footprint and product offerings, this recognition underscores the company's role in shaping the future of real estate lending.

InstaLend is a nationwide mortgage lender specializing in loans for investment properties, including fixer-uppers, rentals, and new construction.

SOURCE InstaLend

