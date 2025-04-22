Aon Tech Operations Company Profile 2025: Digital Transformation Strategy
The report provides insights into Aon's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Aon is a provider of professional services. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of commercial risk solutions, reinsurance solutions, retirement solutions, health solutions, and data and analytic services. Aon provides its advisory services to various sectors, including aerospace, technology and communications, financial institutions, agribusiness, life science, aviation, real estate, power, retail trade, construction, transportation and logistics, health care, and energy and mining. Aon offers insurance solutions through a network of its offices and distribution centers. It has a presence across the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.
The report provides information and insights into Aon's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
- Gain insights into Aon's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
Key Topics Covered:
- Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Acquisition Partnership & Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
Company Coverage Includes:
- CLARA Analytics Hi Marley Elements of Genius dacadoo Zesty.ai Groundspeed DocDoc AbsoluteClimo BNY Mellon Jupiter Microsoft Athenium Analytics Skytek Praedicat Latium Technologies Nayms METACO Guy Carpenter Majesco SentinelOne Rubrik Edgescan Cybereason Cover Whale Walbing Bunker Chubb
