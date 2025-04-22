Explore Boehringer Ingelheim's Strategic Technology Investments And Acquisitions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Boehringer Ingelheim 2025" company profile has been added tooffering.

Boehringer Ingelheim International: Leading the Way in Pharmaceutical Innovation

The report provides insights into Boehringer Ingelheim's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Boehringer), a subsidiary of CH Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG, is a pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, parasiticides, vaccines and therapeutics for unmet medical needs. It offers an array of products including human diseases, animal health care products, and biopharmaceuticals. The company's products are used for the treatment central nervous system disorders, cardiometabolic diseases, respiratory diseases, cancer, immunology, and retinal diseases, among others. It also offers animal healthcare products for swine, ruminant, poultry, horses, and pets, among others.

The report provides information and insights into Boehringer Ingelheim' tech activities, including:



Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:



Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment and, Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget Key Executives

For more information about this company profile visit

