GCG Enterprise Solutions Launches“G-Sign” Version 2
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) UAE Government Approved Digital Signature Solution Evolves to Deliver Feature-Packed Upgrade
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GCG (Gulf Commercial Group) Enterprise Solutions, a leading provider of Digital Transformation, Print, IT and AV Solutions has announced that its proprietary“G-Sign” digital signature solution will shortly be receiving a feature-packed update. G-Sign V2 is being primed for market release within Q2-2025 and follows-up on the successful debut of this proprietary solution back in June 2023. As the first-of-it-kind digital signature solutions approved by the UAE Government, G-Sign uniquely extends easy integration with UAE Pass, making it the preferred choice of regional enterprises and government entities. The upgraded V2 of G-Sign now deliver a powerhouse of new features aimed at empowering enterprises with greater safety, speed and agility:
Enhanced UI/UX : Improved visual appeal plus seamless, engaging user experience via simplified navigation, enhanced design consistency and optimized accessibility.
New Mobile App : Integrates with newly developed mobile app. Advanced features enable users to access and interact with the system effortlessly, at anytime from anywhere.
Smarter Configuration Management : Over 60 customizable settings are now available through an intuitive interface for effortless system setup.
Flexible Role Management : Comes with built-in Super Admin, Department Admin, and User Roles for enhanced control and customizable permissions.
Dynamic Licensing Model : Flexible and adaptable licensing approach that adjusts based on factors like usage, number of users, number of documents, or scale.
Customizable Email Templates : Enabling tailored participant communications with fully configurable email templates and enhanced content keys.
Improved Document Rendering : For enhanced document (such as PDFs, Word files, or images) display and processing in the system.
Integration Capability with HSM : Ability to connect and work seamlessly with a Hardware Security Module (HSM).
