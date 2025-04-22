GCG Enterprise Solutions Launches“G-Sign” Version 2

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE Government Approved Digital Signature Solution Evolves to Deliver Feature-Packed Upgrade

GCG (Gulf Commercial Group) Enterprise Solutions, a leading provider of Digital Transformation, Print, IT and AV Solutions has announced that its proprietary“G-Sign” digital signature solution will shortly be receiving a feature-packed update.

G-Sign V2 is being primed for market release within Q2-2025 and follows-up on the successful debut of this proprietary solution back in June 2023. As the first-of-it-kind digital signature solutions approved by the UAE Government, G-Sign uniquely extends easy integration with UAE Pass, making it the preferred choice of regional enterprises and government entities.



Enhanced UI/UX : Improved visual appeal plus seamless, engaging user experience via simplified navigation, enhanced design consistency and optimized accessibility.

New Mobile App : Integrates with newly developed mobile app. Advanced features enable users to access and interact with the system effortlessly, at anytime from anywhere.

Smarter Configuration Management : Over 60 customizable settings are now available through an intuitive interface for effortless system setup.

Flexible Role Management : Comes with built-in Super Admin, Department Admin, and User Roles for enhanced control and customizable permissions.

Dynamic Licensing Model : Flexible and adaptable licensing approach that adjusts based on factors like usage, number of users, number of documents, or scale.

Customizable Email Templates : Enabling tailored participant communications with fully configurable email templates and enhanced content keys.

Improved Document Rendering : For enhanced document (such as PDFs, Word files, or images) display and processing in the system. Integration Capability with HSM : Ability to connect and work seamlessly with a Hardware Security Module (HSM).

The upgraded V2 of G-Sign now deliver a powerhouse of new features aimed at empowering enterprises with greater safety, speed and agility:

Commenting on the development, Waleed Alawadi, Head of Digital Transformation at GCG Enterprise Solutions stated that:“At GCG Enterprise Solutions, we have consistently remained at the forefront of technological innovation, which are empowering enterprises to lead into the future. G-Sign Version 2 builds on our original success with robust enhancements that deliver significant benefits in terms of increased security, efficiency, cost savings, and compliance – all of which are essential tools for modern enterprises and governments”.

G-Sign V2, much like its predecessor will continue to be offered through an annual subscription model, with the GCG Enterprise Solutions team extending their full support.