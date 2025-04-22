Nader Abu-Yaghi Appointed Director Of Healthcare Services For“Pyramids Health” And“Ability Rehabilitation Medical Center”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Ghobash Group – a leading and highly diversified UAE-based business conglomerate has appointed Nader Abu-Yaghi as Director of Healthcare Services, spearheading the growth and expansion of its subsidiary companies Pyramids Health (PHS) and Ability Pediatric Rehabilitation Medical Center (APRMC).

The strategic appointment which became effective at the start of 2025 underscores both PHS and APRMC's commitment to advancing their capabilities across critical growth areas, respectively uplifting standards for home-based healthcare and pediatric rehabilitation in the UAE.

With his extensive expertise, vision and dynamic leadership, Nader's appointment will support the ongoing success of PHS' and APRMC's service portfolios, overseeing the introduction of new services from both entities.

Nader brings a wealth of healthcare industry experience, with a proven track record in business development and strategic innovation across the GCC region, having previously served as Director at NMC ProVita International Medical Center and Senior Vice President of Business Development at TruDoc Healthcare, where he spent nearly five years driving remarkable outcomes.

Elaborating on his leadership appointment and mandate, Nader stated that“With Pyramids Health and Ability Pediatric Rehabilitation Medical Center both navigating transformational stages in their respective evolution, our teams have been busy building on the core strengths of both of our companies. Today, aligned with our future vision for healthcare, we look forward to introducing a variety of exciting innovations, aimed at strengthening our capabilities and growing our scope of services. Our efforts, as always, are aimed at better serving the needs of our clients and patients, while reinforcing our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and achieving market leadership”.